AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:48 a.m. EDT

Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s autopsy included an easy-to-overlook notation beneath the heading “Medical History:” Bipolar disorder. In track circles, the champion sprinter’s mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. They were a stark reality that came to light during training over the years. They also revealed themselves in the Florida neighborhood where police found her body days after the 32-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died due to what the coroner said were childbirth complications. People who knew the sprinter told The Associated Press they believe mental health played a role in how she handled what became an increasingly difficult pregnancy, and one she dealt with without much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals.

Ron Rivera picks Sam Howell as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera has named Sam Howell the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. Rivera made the decision after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The team announced the decision Friday morning before practice. Howell, if he remains healthy until then, would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years. Rivera and the Commanders planned to give Howell this opportunity after the 2022 fifth-round pick impressed in his NFL debut in the final week of the 2022 season. Jacoby Brissett is set to back up Howell on Sept. 10 when Washington hosts Arizona.

FIFA head Infantino says Women’s World Cup breaks even but plays down calls for equal prize money

SYDNEY (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday that the Women’s World Cup has “broken even” after generating more than $570 million in revenue but again dismissed suggestions for equal prize money with the men’s World Cup. The current World Cup prize pools sit at $110 million for women and $440 million for men. Infantino has consistently played down calls for a equal payments. He suggested demands for equal prize money were a “slogan” that “would not solve anything.” “Some voices were raised, where it cost too much, we don’t make enough revenues, we will have to subsidize,” Infantino said at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention.

Is it coming home? England looks to bring Women’s World Cup trophy back to the birthplace of soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women’s squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. It is England coach Sarina Wiegman’s second straight trip to the Women’s World Cup finals: she led the Netherlands into the title match against the United States in 2019. Spain has defied expectations in the World Cup, reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall. Fifteen Spanish players stepped down from the national team citing concerns about mental health and calling on the federation to create a more professional environment.

Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley set the tone in the race to be the ‘Fastest Mouth in the World’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinters Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley are bringing some smack talk and even a bit of fun back to track just in time for the run-up to next year’s Paris Olympics. Lyles recently declared on social media that he’s aiming to run 9.65 seconds in the 100 meters and 19.10 in the 200. That time in the 200 would break Usain Bolt’s world record. Someone asked Kerley at a news conference about that and he replied that he would run faster if Lyles runs 9.65 in the 100. To which Lyles shot back: “That’s what they all say ’til they get beat.” The race is set for Sunday.

As Stanford holds out hope for ACC invitation, Oregon State and Washington State wait on Cardinal

Stanford has not given up on getting an invitation to join the Atlantic Coast Conference as its fellow Pac-4 members wait and hope to rebuild their plundered league. Leaders from Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State spoke Thursday and Stanford told its colleagues it had informed the ACC that it would be open to joining the conference at greatly reduced or even no media rights payout for several years, a person familiar with the discussions told AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the schools’ were not making their internal discussions public.

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He’s accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.

Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Salma Paralluelo could have been preparing for next year’s Olympics if she’d decided to stick with her track career. She specialized in the 400 meters and 400 hurdles growing up. But instead, she chose to focus on soccer and now the 19-year-old winder is playing for Spain in a Women’s World Cup final. The title match is set for Sunday against England. Paralluelo has been one of the brightest young stars in the tournament, scoring two crucial goals to help Spain get closer to its first major trophy.

Another win at the Glen? Chase Elliott banking on road-course success to make NASCAR playoffs

Chase Elliott’s best shot at making the NASCAR playoffs appears to be this weekend at Watkins Glen. The 2020 Cup Series champion has two wins at the 14-turn road course in upstate New York. He also has seven career victories on NASCAR’s winding tracks. Thirteen drivers already have clinched berths in the 16-driver postseason field. Elliott has to win either Sunday or next week at always-unpredictable Daytona International Speedway to get in.

Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he’s happy with his choice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn’t been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.

