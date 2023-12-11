AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:47 p.m. EST

Ohtani’s Dodgers contract has $680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons. Ohtani’s record-setting deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Of each year’s salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43. For purposes of baseball’s luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers’ payroll of about $46 million.

NBA star Ja Morant describes punching teen during a pickup basketball game last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA star Ja Morant says a teenager hit him in the face with a one-handed basketball pass at close range during a pickup game last year when the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the 17-year-old in the face. Morant has testified in court Monday that the teen bumped Morant in the chest, balled his fists and got into a fighting stance at the basketball game. The lawsuit was filed by Joshua Holloway, who was 17 when he and Morant got into a brief fight on a court located at the Memphis-area home of the NBA All-Star’s parents on July 26, 2022.

Tyreek Hill exits Dolphins’ game vs. Titans with an ankle injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill left Miami’s game against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter. The Dolphins said their star receiver was questionable to return. Hill remained down briefly and appeared to be grabbing at his left leg. He began limping off the field then ran off as Dolphins fans chanted “MVP!” Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started. Hill entered the game as the NFL’s leader in receiving yards and was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

1 in 5 players at Women’s World Cup abused online, FIFA says

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — A report prepared by FIFA and the global players’ association says players at the Women’s World Cup were 29% more likely to receive online abuse than those at the men’s tournament in 2022. The report says one in five players at the Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in md-year received “targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging.” FIFA and FIFPRO released data from FIFA’s social media protection service. It tries to shield players, teams and officials from online abuse and hate speech. They say almost 50% of “detected and verified” abusive messages were homophobic, sexual and sexist.

Chiefs’ Reid still incensed that flag was thrown with no warning for costly offside penalty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that he was still upset that officials threw a flag, rather than issues a customary warning, when Kadarius Toney was called offside on a play that would have given Kansas City the lead late in its loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The penalty wiped out a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown pass in which Travis Kelce lateraled to Toney, who ran into the end zone. The Bills wound up stopping the Chiefs on downs after the penalty to preserve a 20-17 victory.

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup, something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate. Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr, which is Ronaldo’s team, on Feb. 1. Those two clubs lead the Saudi Pro League and Ronaldo is that league’s leading scorer.

Red Wings put captain Dylan Larkin on IR after cross-check that knocked him unconscious

DALLAS (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was put on injured reserve two days after being knocked unconscious when he was cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. The Red Wings also placed left wing J.T. Compher and center Klim Kostin on injured reserve with undisclosed injuries before their game at Dallas. Larkin lay motionless face-down on the ice for about a minute after the hit Saturday, though he was able to get up and leave the ice with assistance. Larkin will be unavailable for at least a week. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says the 27-year-old center is in good spirits.

Rahm is suspended by the PGA Tour. The formality is a boon for Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan

Jon Rahm has officially been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf. That’s not a surprise. The defection is good news for the likes of Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling players that Rahm’s suspension means he is officially removed from the FedEx Cup list. That moves up Hughes one spot to No. 50 and makes him eligible for all the $20 million events next year. It might be even better news for Yuan. He goes up one spot to No. 125. That’s the magic number to keep his PGA Tour card.

The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU’s Heisman-winning QB

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU was one of seven players in either their fifth or sixth season of college football selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Daniels, a fifth-year quarterback, won the Heisman and AP player of the year honors after accounting for 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards of offense this season. He was joined in the backfield by Missouri’s Cody Schrader, a sixth-year running back who leads the nation at 124.9 rushing yards per game. Sixth-year linebacker Payton Wilson from North Carolina State led the first-team defense.

Parrish and Sylla each score to help Clemson beat Notre Dame for program’s 4th men’s soccer title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seniors Brandon Parrish and Ousmane Sylla each scored, and No. 9 Clemson held off No. 2 Notre Dame 2-1 to claim the program’s second national championship in three seasons. Clemson (15-3-5), making its sixth championship game appearance in school history and second in three seasons, has won titles in 1984, 1987 and 2021. The Tigers also knocked off Notre Dame in the 2021 semifinals. Notre Dame (13-3-6) was seeking its second championship in program history after winning the College Cup in 2013. Parrish scored his eighth goal of the season for 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. Parrish chested a clearance attempt and sent a deflected shot from distance past a diving Bryan Dowd. Sylla, scored his 13th goal of the season in the 70th for a 2-0 lead.

