AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:47 a.m. EST

Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after back-to-back losing seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have fired coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons with the franchise having won only six of the past 24 games. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement that she told Vrabel of her decision Tuesday morning. She said it was a decision “as difficult as any I’ve made.” The announcement came a day after the Titans cleaned out their lockers with Vrabel not speaking to reporters. It was the first time in the franchise’s 27 seasons in Tennessee the head coach did not talk with reporters since the team moved to the state from Texas. Vrabel was hired in January 2018 and went 56-48 including playoffs.

Warriors forward Draymond Green committed to playing without ‘antics’ that have plagued him

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is vowing a commitment to playing without the “antics” that have plagued him on the court throughout his career, working over the past month on ways to control his emotions and not let hostility take over. Through therapy, Green says he has learned techniques to better deal with tense moments during games when he has previously lost his cool, embracing the idea of improving himself after being disciplined by the NBA with an indefinite suspension last month. Green insists he has “cost my team enough” and feels a sense of urgency to get back on the court and help the Warriors.

Texans’ duo of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans highlights a big season for rookies

C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans made a memorable debut for the Houston Texans. The rookie quarterback and first-year coach became the fifth set of newcomers in NFL history to make the playoffs after leading a turnaround in Houston from last place to first in AFC South. There were some other notable accomplishments for rookies this season. Puka Nacua of the Rams set records for the most catches and yards receiving for a rookie. Detroit’s dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta also helped the Lions reach the playoffs.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing probe

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Wander Franco is facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence that alleges the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paid her mother thousands of dollars for her consent. Franco was originally accused of charges including commercial and sexual exploitation and money laundering. Those charges respectively carry up to 30 years, 10 years and 20 years of prison. He now stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge’s resolution that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday. Franco has not been formally accused. If found guilty on the new charge, he could face between two to five years in prison.

Gary Woodland’s brain tumor made him fear dying. Fear is replaced by gratitude to be playing again

HONOLULU (AP) — Gary Woodland had a brain tumor that produced anxiety and a fear of dying. That fear has been replaced by gratitude to be back in golf. The former U.S. Open champion had surgery on Sept. 18. Doctors got out most of the tumor and it was benign. He no longer jolts awake in the middle of the night out of fear. He gets his first big test at the Sony Open. Woodland says he’s not sure how he made it through a summer with constant fear. Now he wants to see how well he can stay focused over four days.

Iowa State beats nation’s final undefeated team, No. 2 Houston, 57-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 14 points, freshman Milan Momcilovic made a baseline jumper with 30.2 seconds left and Iowa State beat No. 2 Houston 57-53 to knock off the nation’s final unbeaten team. Iowa State secured its seventh win against a top-10 opponent in the last two seasons. That’s the most in Division I. Houston had a 12-game road winning streak snapped with the loss Tuesday night. Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth time this season, for Houston. Jamal Shead added 14 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career.

Toronto coach pounds table, rips officials after Lakers hold off Raptors 132-131 behind Davis’ 41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went on a furious, table-pounding tirade over the officiating after the Los Angeles Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth quarter of a 132-131 win over the Raptors. Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers hung on for their first back-to-back wins in a month. Rajakovic was infuriated by the Lakers’ 36 free throws to the Raptors’ 13, calling it “outrageous” and “completely B.S.”

Aaron Rodgers denies implying comic Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein and condemns those who do

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denies he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud. Rodgers returned to ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and addressed comments he made the week before that appeared to suggest Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died. The feud between ABC’s late-night star and Rodgers, who regularly appears on the daily ESPN show, has proven embarrassing for The Walt Disney Co., the parent company to both.

Now a mom, Naomi Osaka gets ready to make her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is one of three former No. 1-ranked, former Australian Open champions returning to Melbourne Park for the first time as moms. The trio of Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki got even more emphasis in a tournament of comebacks after Rafael Nadal’s return from a year-long injury layoff lasted three matches and he withdrew a week before the start of the year’s first major. Osaka has won the Australian Open twice and also has a pair of U.S. Open titles. Three-time major winner Kerber won her breakthrough title here in 2016. Wozniacki won the Australian title in 2018. She quit the tour in 2020 and had two children before returning in time for last year’s U.S. Open.

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat have agreed on a contract extension

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat have agreed on a long-term contract extension. Spoelstra is in his 16th season as head coach in Miami and his 29th overall with the franchise. He started in the video room and eventually becoming a scout, an assistant coach and then Pat Riley’s hand-picked successor as head coach in 2008. Spoelstra has three NBA championship rings, two of them coming as Miami’s head coach. A person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not revealed publicly said Spoelstra and the team agreed on an eight-year extension worth around $120 million.

