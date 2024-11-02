AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:46 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani brings his dog and addresses crowd in English as Dodgers celebrate World Series title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a stadium gathering featuring Shohei Ohtani and other star players. The Japanese superstar typically speaks in his native Japanese but he briefly spoke English to the stadium crowd. Seven double-decker buses filled with players, their families and the coaching staff traveled a 45-minute route. Ohtani was holding his dog, Decoy. Some players were smoking cigars and drinking beer on the sun-splashed day. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Grant Williams: ‘No malicious intent’ behind hard foul on former Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Boston Celtics stayed cool while Charlotte Hornets lost theirs. Grant Williams and Miles Bridges were ejected in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and LaMelo Ball was called for a flagrant-1 foul in the Hornets’ loss to the Celtics on Friday night. Williams was ejected after it was deemed he aggressively ran over former teammate Jayson Tatum when they collided near half court. Tatum appeared upset as he got to his feet, but simply walked toward the foul line as officials reviewed the play. Williams says there was “no malicious intent.” Tatum declined to speak to the media.

Garland scores 25 points, Cavaliers improve to 6-0 with 120-109 win over Banchero-less Magic

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 6-0 with a 120-109 victory over the Orlando Magic, who played their first game without injured star Paolo Banchero. The Cavs are the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference. The last time Cleveland started 6-0 was in 2016. The early meeting between Orlando and Cleveland was a rematch of last season’s tense opening-round playoff series won by the Cavs in seven games. Banchero is expected to miss at least a month — and maybe longer — with a torn right oblique. Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 28 points for the Magic.

Ashton Jeanty, Maddux Madsen help No. 15 Boise State rout San Diego State 56-24

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns, Maddux Madsen threw for 307 yards and four scores — both career highs — and No. 15 Boise State routed San Diego State 56-24 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory. Jeanty had his eighth straight 100-yard game to break the school record set by Jay Ajayi in 2014. The star running back struggled in the first half with 37 yards on 15 carries before rushing for 112 yards in the third quarter and sitting out the fourth. Madsen completed 24 of 32 passes without an interception for the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West). The Broncos’ lone loss was a 37-34 setback at now-No. 1 Oregon on Sept. 7.

Sinclair scores in retirement match, Thorns down Angel City 3-0 to clinch playoff spot before 23,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christine Sinclair scored in her celebratory retirement match and the Portland Thorns clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over Angel City. Sinclair, who is playing in her final season for the Thorns, scored in the 16th minute in front of 23,212 fans at Providence Park. Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver also scored for Portland. With the victory, Sinclair’s club career was extended. Portland won’t know its opening-round opponent until this weekend’s final games are wrapped up, but the Thorns wanted to honor Sinclair before the home fans. The 41-year-old Sinclair, who retired from the Canadian national team last year as international soccer’s most prolific scorer (190 goals), helped the Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 and titles in 2017 and 2022.

SEC cracks down on coaches and teams faking injuries to slow hurry-up offenses

The Southeastern Conference is cracking down on its players falling down and feigning injuries. In a letter to league coaches and athletic directors that was shared with The Associated Press, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is telling teams to “stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create timeouts.” Yahoo Sports first reported the letter. The league also tweaked an existing rule to give it more leeway in punishing coaches and programs for violations. Now, if the national coordinator for football officiating says it’s more likely than not that a feigned injury occurred, then it will be considered a feigned injury and subject to a penalty.

Anthony Richardson needs more time to develop raw talent: Analysis

Anthony Richardson got fewer starts than Bryce Young before he was sent to the bench. The Indianapolis Colts benched their second-year quarterback this week after his 10th career start, including six this season. The Colts are turning to 39-year-old Joe Flacco because coach Shane Steichen believes the veteran gives the team “the best chance to win right now.” He’s not wrong. Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens more than a decade ago, is 2-1 in three appearances with the Colts. He was 4-1 with Cleveland last year, helping the Browns reach the playoffs. The 22-year-old Richardson threw just 393 passes in college at Florida before the Colts selected him with the fourth pick overall in last year’s NFL draft.

How to choose the best personal trainer for your fitness goals — and budget

It can be a maze finding the trainer who is best for you. How much should credentials and education matter, or are personality and motivational skills more important? What about the cost? And how frequently should you use a personal trainer? Once you’ve found a trainer the question becomes, what are your goals and how often should I use a trainer? Here are some tips for picking the right trainer and the right workout that is best for your budget and needs.

Indiana hires Stephanie White as coach to lead Caitlin Clark and the Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have hired Stephanie White as head coach. White takes over a team led by WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. White spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Connecticut Sun before parting ways with the team earlier this week. The former star at Purdue served on the Fever coaching staff from 2011-16, including as head coach for the final two of those seasons. White replaces Christie Sides, who led the Fever to a 20-20 record last season and the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Embiid out on Saturday but 76ers’ All-Star center moves closer to return from knee injury

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a fifth straight game with left knee injuries when the Philadelphia 76ers host Memphis on Saturday night. The oft-injured Embiid has yet to play this season, though he was a full participant at Friday’s practice. That included 5-on-5 scrimmages with the team. Embiid skipped the entire preseason and has not played any basketball that matters since he helped Team USA win gold in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has officially been out with what the 76ers call left knee management.

