AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 p.m. EST

Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23 for NFL best 8-1 mark

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts braved a direct hit on his injured left knee to throw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another tush push score to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are the only 8-1 team in the NFL. Prescott threw for 374 yards and three scores. CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards for Dallas.

Ryan Blaney earns 1st career NASCAR championship and gives Roger Penske back-to-back Cup titles

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney raced to his first career NASCAR championship on Sunday by banging his way past contender Kyle Larson in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway to give Team Penske back-to-back Cup titles. The third generation racer is the first Ohio-born driver to win the Cup title and followed teammate Joey Logano, who won for Roger Penske a year ago. Ross Chastain won the race in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and is the first driver to win the season finale while not racing for the championship since Denny Hamlin in 2013, one year before this current elimination format began.

AP Top 25: USC drops out for first time under Lincoln Riley; Oklahoma State vaults in to No. 15

Southern California dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in more than two years and Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year at No. 15. The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have now tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season. Georgia received 49 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan got nine first-place votes, No. 3 Ohio State had three and No. 4 Florida State had two.

Chapman, Kiermaier win 4th Gold Gloves; rookies Volpe and Doyle also win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves, while New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle were among 13 first-time winners. Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each. Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won their second Gold Gloves, along with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker.

Stroud’s thoughts with incarcerated father after record performance for Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had much bigger things on his mind than football after a record-setting performance in Houston’s win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. When asked about setting the NFL mark for most yards passing by a rookie with 470 yards and five touchdowns, he instead took the moment to talk about what he’s going through off the field. His father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, III, remains incarcerated after receiving a 38-years-to-life sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in a drug-related incident. He said he talked to his father from a California prison this week and shared his hope that he might get out in time to one day see him play before talking more about widespread prison reform.

USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the Trojans’ disappointing regular season. Head coach Lincoln Riley dropped his longtime top assistant one day after USC gave up 572 yards and 52 points to No. 5 Washington in the Trojans’ third loss in four games. USC’s defense has played poorly for the past six games. The Trojans have lost three of their last four.

Erik van Rooyen eagles 18 to win World Wide Technology Championship, day after Kuchar’s meltdown

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Erik van Rooyen made a 16-foot eagle putt on the par-5 closing hole Sunday to win the World Wide Technology Championship, a day after Matt Kuchar squandered a six-stroke lead with a late meltdown. Playing alongside Kuchar at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, van Rooyen played the back nine in 8-under 28 in a 9-under 63. The 33-year-old South African finished at 27-under 261, two strokes ahead of Kuchar and Camilo Villegas. Van Rooyen won for the second time on the PGA Tour. Kuchar and Villegas each shot 66. On Saturday, Kuchar was six strokes ahead at 24 under when he pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th.

Iga Swiatek tops Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals to reach the title match and get a shot at No. 1

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has given herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semifinal. The second-seeded Swiatek will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula on Monday for the trophy. Both players have claimed all eight sets they’ve played on the outdoor hard court in Cancun. The final was supposed to be held on Sunday, but a series of showers throughout the week continued on Saturday, when Pegula defeated Coco Gauff in the first semifinal. The second semifinal, Swiatek vs. Sabalenka, was stopped in the fourth game. When they resumed on Sunday, Swiatek took a 4-1 lead and never looked back.

Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race. Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title. Tola finished Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the time set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 by eight seconds. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemal Yimer when the pair were heading toward the Bronx at mile 20. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead before Obiri made a move.

Ducks rally for 6th straight win, snap Golden Knights’ 12-game point streak with 4-2 victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the go-ahead goal with 3:40 to play, Sam Carrick scored two late goals, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to snap the Vegas Golden Knights’ 12-game point streak with a 4-2 victory. Carrick got the tying goal with 9:05 left and an empty-net goal for the upstart Ducks, who have won six straight games for the first time in nearly two years. Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights, who faded late on the second night of a back-to-back set.

