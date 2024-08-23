AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Big 12 leaders to discuss potentially inviting UConn after school makes pitch, AP sources say

Big 12 presidents are scheduled next week to discuss potentially inviting UConn to the conference after school officials recently made an in-person pitch to the league, two people familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press. The people say a plan to add UConn, which has won the last two men’s college basketball national championships, would include the school’s football team staying independent before being added to the Big 12 in 2031. It would also not require current members to take a cut in their current expected conference revenue.

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner fired two of his team members over his positive steroid tests in March

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has fired his fitness trainer and physiotherapist because of his two positive steroid tests in March. He said at his pre-U.S. Open news conference on Friday that he knew he was innocent but still was worried about what the case’s outcome would be until finding out he wouldn’t be suspended. The 23-year-old Italian is the top-seeded man at the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, which begins Monday in New York. Sinner is scheduled to meet first-round opponent Mackie McDonald on Tuesday. Sinner said it wasn’t ideal to have this case happening right before the U.S. Open but he also said the resolution was a relief.

Caitlin Clark’s progression answers questions about how she would handle the transition to the WNBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA with questions about how tough the transition to pro basketball would be for the established college star. Now, three months into her professional career, Clark is crafting a new image with a record-setting rookie season. Sure, it’s taken the No. 1 draft pick some time to get acquainted with her new point guard duties, new town and her new Indiana Fever teammates. And while Clark appears to be settling in and getting quite comfortable in her new digs, fans continue to tune in to watch her progress.

Adam Scott builds a 3-shot lead in hopes of getting to FedEx Cup finale

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Adam Scott was happy to be in the BMW Championship because he’s assured of being in all the signature events next year. Somewhere along the way to his 63 in the second round, he started thinking about getting to the Tour Championship and then winning the tournament. He wound up with a three-shot lead over Keegan Bradley. Both need top finishes to get into the top 30 and reach the Tour Championship next week at East Lake. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele were nowhere near the lead. That’s an odd sight on the PGA Tour considering how well they’ve played.

Bill Belichick’s possible induction to the Hall of Fame could be accelerated by new rules

Bill Belichick could be eligible to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 instead of 2029 following significant changes made to the selection process. The Hall of Fame says the new rules go into effect immediately, including reducing the waiting period for coaches to be considered from five years out of the game to one year. That would make six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Belichick eligible to be selected for the 2026 class after he parted ways with the New England Patriots after last season. Belichick would have to wait again if he gets hired by another team in the offseason.

Nelly Korda regains dominant form to lead Women’s British Open by 3 shots at the home of golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda has shot 4-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the Women’s British Open in her quest for a second major title of a dominant year for the American. Korda was bogey-free around the Old Course on another blustery day at St. Andrews while picking up birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 for the second straight day and more at the par-5 No. 5 and No. 9. She started on the 10th hole. Korda was on 8 under for the tournament. England’s Charley Hull was the overnight leader by one stroke after a first-round 67 and shot even par. Hull was tied for second place with defending champion Lilia Vu of the United States (70).

Mayfield leads long TD drive in brief preseason outing, Buccaneers beat Dolphins 24-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It took Baker Mayfield one series to show the Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything they wanted to see from him in a preseason-closing 24-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The 29-year-old quarterback who resurrected his career while leading the Bucs to the playoffs last season moved his team 70 yards in seven plays after the opening kickoff, setting up Rachaad White’s 4-yard touchdown run with a 28-yard completion to rookie Jalen McMillan. Mayfield sat out Tampa Bay’s first two preseason games. He went 3 for 3 for 54 yards before taking the rest of Friday night off as both teams used most of the game to get an extended look at young players still battling for roster spots.

Lawrence throws 2 TD passes against outmanned Falcons, Jaguars romp 31-0 in preseason finale

ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Lawrence tuned up for the regular season by guiding two long touchdown drives against a bunch of Atlanta players fighting for jobs, and the Jacksonville Jaguars blew away the Falcons 31-0 in the preseason finale. Lawrence completed 8 of 10 passes for 91 yards, including scoring passes of 6 and 5 yards to tight end Evan Engram, before calling it a night. The Jaguars made it look easy, which wasn’t all that surprising because the Falcons didn’t play any of their starters. Many of their top backups also watched from the sideline — most notably rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 pick in the draft. Even though Kirk Cousins is set to start for the Falcons, new coach Raheem Morris decided to play Penix in just one preseason game.

Thanks to Zendaya, Serena and more, tennis is having a moment as the US Open arrives

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis is having a moment right now as the U.S. Open arrives to wrap up the 2024 Grand Slam season. Even before play begins in New York on Monday, there is a lot of attention being paid to the sport away from the courts and across pop culture. There was Zendaya’s movie “Challengers.” Roland Garros serves as a setting in Season 4, Episode 1 of “Emily in Paris.” There were recently released docuseries about Serena Williams and Roger Federer and there is an upcoming show about Carlos Alcaraz. Williams hosted the ESPYs. Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, Amelie Mauresmo and Williams all had roles during the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics last month. And so on.

Raducanu is back at the US Open and the 2021 champion doesn’t question whether she’s ready

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu finished up practice at the U.S. Open by hitting with a young girl she asked fans on social media to help her find after they couldn’t connect a day earlier. Raducanu is back at the tournament she surprisingly won three years ago, and she shrugs off questions about whether she’s played enough matches to be ready for it. Her 2021 U.S. Open title is still Raducanu’s only one on the WTA Tour, and she didn’t even play in Flushing Meadows last year because of injuries. The 21-year-old from England passed up chances to be more active this season, but doesn’t second-guess her preparation for the final Grand Slam of the season.

