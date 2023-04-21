AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 a.m. EDT

Toronto fires Nick Nurse, who led Raptors to 2019 NBA title

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Nurse has been fired as coach of the Toronto Raptors. It comes four years after he led the franchise to its first and only NBA championship. Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors. His winning percentage of .582 is the best of any coach in franchise history. The Raptors missed the playoffs in 2021, a year where they were forced to call Tampa, Florida, home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of getting teams in and out of Canada for games. They lost in the first round last year, and lost an elimination game at home in the play-in tournament this season.

Harden ejected, but not Embiid for groin-area shots to Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden was thrown out for hitting a Brooklyn player in the groin area, after teammate Joel Embiid dodged an ejection for a kick near the same spot of another player Thursday night in Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory in Game 3. Harden was dribbling while defended closely by Royce O’Neale when he swung out his arm and hit O’Neale, who fell to the court in pain. Referees reviewed the play and called Harden for a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection. Two quarters earlier, the 76ers were perhaps lucky the same penalty wasn’t given to Embiid. He was given only a flagrant 1 after kicking his leg up toward Nets center Nic Claxton’s groin.

Ryan Reynolds out for Hollywood ending with Wrexham

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Season 2 of “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to get the Hollywood ending the first one failed to deliver. But with Wrexham a last-minute plat twist isn’t out of the question. It’s hard to imagine that even A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney anticipated the unscripted drama created by this unlikely union between Tinseltown and a former mining town in Wales. The end product has probably exceeded all expectations. All apart from the on-field success the pair set out to deliver after completing their takeover in 2021. A win over Boreham Wood on Saturday would secure the league title and automatic promotion to the fourth division of English soccer.

Women’s soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A women’s soccer team from Mariupol rose from the ashes last year in August when a new season started. After their city was devastated and captured by Russian forces, they formed a new team in Kyiv. With five of the original players from Mariupol, they recruited new members from across the country. Despite significant challenges, including a shortage of funding, the team decided to take a risk and continue to compete in the top league. Their goal? Not only to keep their place in the league but also to remind everyone that despite the occupation that will soon hit the one-year mark, Mariupol remains a Ukrainian city.

Autistic soccer fans can watch in comfort in Brazil stadiums

SAO PAULO (AP) — Many Brazilian soccer teams are increasingly accommodating autistic fans by offering them free tickets, hearing protection or special facilities called sensory rooms, designed to have a calming effect. The Sao Paulo-based Corinthians team has become a national standard-bearer in this trend. The sensory room at their stadium has noise-proof glass walls, crayons, toys and food _ all of which can keep fans busy during matches. Sixteen-year-old Hamilton Moreira is a huge Corinthians fan who uses a wheelchair and has autism. He watched his first match in-person from the room on Sunday, and his mother says “he just loved” it.

4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery

PARIS (AP) — Four million applications were received for an online lottery where winners get to buy tickets for next year’s Paris Olympics. The local organizing committee says they hope to sell 1.3 million tickets as a result of the latest draw. Applications ended on Thursday and winners will know early next month if they have been successful. They can start buying from May 11 and have a 48-hour timeslot to do so. Figures on which countries the 4 million lottery applications came from were not available. The countries who bought the most tickets and other breakdowns will be known after the sales end in June.

First Tokyo Olympic bribery verdict ends with no jail time

TOKYO (AP) — The first verdicts in the sprawling Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal have been handed down in Tokyo District Court with defendants found guilty but avoiding jail time. The founder of Aoki Holdings, a manufacturer of affordable suits for businessmen, was found guilty of handing over 28 million yen ($209,000) in bribes to an official of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee in return for being chosen as a sponsor that outfitted the Japanese team. The scandal has sullied the Olympic brand and has forced the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to reconsider hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics. Sapporo was the favorite before the scandal broke.

DuBose uses odd jobs to carve out unusual path to NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant DuBose bet on himself even when nobody else dared. He accepted the only scholarship he was offered out of high school. He worked three jobs when the COVID-19 season canceled his season. He left Division II Miles College to try out with Division I Charlotte at the urging of a friend. Then after two good seasons with the 49ers, DuBose withdrew from the transfer portal, choosing instead to enter the NFL draft. Now DuBose could go from bagging groceries and working Wal-Mart shifts to a pro football career — perhaps working again for the Walton family, now owners of the Denver Broncos.

‘Overrated!’: Hawks’ Young dealing with more playoff misery

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young didn’t play well in Boston. The Hawks return to Atlanta for Friday’s game in an 0-2 hole against the Celtics in a first-round playoff series. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder and teammate Dejounte Murray haven’t lost faith in Young. When Young has been on the court in this playoff series, the Hawks have been outscored by a total of 32 points. Other series that resume on Friday include the Cleveland Cavaliers at the New York Knicks tied at 1 and the Denver Nuggets at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver is up 2-0.

A’s break fans’ hearts again with Vegas relocation news

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Many Oakland fans already were heartbroken about the state of their struggling team. The crowds have been small and the baseball has been bad. In the offseason, fans watch the team trade away top players or watch them walk in free agency year after year. Now, the greatest disappointment yet. The A’s are leaving for Las Vegas. Longtime fan Ryan Thibodaux says he’s “more saddened than I thought I would be.” Jason Bressler says he was at Game 4 of the 1989 World Series and that the impending move feels like ”a big piece of my childhood is going with them.”

