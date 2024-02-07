AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:44 p.m. EST

Now a father of two, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a new perspective on football and life

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is a different quarterback than he was four years ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in his first Super Bowl. He’s a different man, for that matter, a dad of two with different priorities in his life. One thing Mahomes has learned that has helped with both jobs is patience. That was especially true on the football field this season, when his wide receivers dropped more passes than any other team, and the rest of the Kansas City offense committed more penalties than any team but one. Yet here is Mahomes, back in the Super Bowl, and playing San Francisco again on Sunday.

Pro Picks: Purdy will lead the 49ers to another comeback win, ruining Chiefs’ repeat bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The underdog Kansas City Chiefs are playing for history against the San Francisco 49ers. No team has been the underdog in consecutive Super Bowls and won both games. The two previous defending champions to return as an underdog both lost. But the Chiefs have been defying the odds throughout the postseason. They were underdogs in victories at Buffalo and Baltimore. Now, they’ve got to do it again to become the first repeat champions in 19 years. The 49ers are 2 1/2-point favorites on Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re quite familiar with that role having been favored to win each game this season.

Las Vegas, where the party never ends, prepares for its biggest yet: Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is about to throw its biggest party yet. Doors open Sunday at Allegiant Stadium for the city’s first Super Bowl. Las Vegas is primed for an estimated 330,000 visitors this week leading up to the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Even the Las Vegas Strip looks different, with Roman numeral installations springing up and a towering Vince Lombardi Trophy outside the Bellagio. One county official says the city’s transformation for the big game proves Las Vegas has arrived as a sports entertainment hub.

Tiger Woods makes it official: His 2024 debut will come next week at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods has been pointing to Riviera for his 2024 debut. He made it official with a statement on X saying he looks forward to being a playing host next week at the Genesis Invitational. The tournament he hosts is another $20 million signature event. Woods will be playing on a sponsor exemption. Riviera is among the best courses on tour, but it has confounded Woods. He has played it 12 times as a pro without winning, the most of any course on the PGA Tour. Woods hasn’t played a PGA Tour event since the Masters because of ankle surgery.

NBA MVP and 76ers center Joel Embiid had knee surgery. His injury could affect the US Olympic team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s timeline to return to the Philadelphia 76ers is still unclear following knee surgery. His availability this summer for the U.S. Olympic team is just as murky. Embiid told USA Basketball in October that, after more than a year of deliberating, he has picked the Americans over France as his team for the Paris Olympics. USA Basketball does not plan to name its team until the spring of 2024, but if healthy, Embiid seemed to have a lock on one of the 12 spots on the squad that will be coached by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Embiid became a U.S. citizen last year and could have also chosen to play for France.

Former NBA player and Survivor contestant Scot Pollard waits in hospital for heart transplant

BOSTON (AP) — At 6-foot-11, Scot Pollard’s size helped him play more than a decade in the NBA and earn him a championship ring with the 2008 Boston Celtics. Now it may be killing him. Pollard needs a heart transplant and the already dire predicament is made more difficult by the fact so few donors can provide him with a pump big and strong enough to supply blood to his body. He was admitted to intensive care at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and will wait there until a donor surfaces who was big enough to be a match. Pollard said in text messages to The Associated Press doctors hope it will be a matter of weeks, not months.

Sanders, Colorado close to adding Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are closing in on adding Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston as the defensive coordinator. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized the hiring. Livingston would take over for Charles Kelly, who’s now in a similar role at Auburn. Livingston is set to inherit a Colorado defense that surrendered 34.8 points and 453.3 yards per game in Sanders’ first season in charge.

Soccer star Dani Alves denies alleged sexual assault, testifies he’s ‘not that type of man’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Testifying in court Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves has denied accusations that he sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub. After two days of listening to testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses, police and experts, Alves testified that their encounter was consensual. His accuser had testified that Alves raped her in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves if convicted while the lawyers representing his accuser want 12 years. The trial concluded Wednesday. A verdict normally takes weeks to be delivered.

Auriemma reaches 1,200 wins, joining exclusive group of coaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma becomes third Division I coach to win 1,200 games. Auriemma joined former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who received widespread acclaim last month when she became the winningest coach in college basketball history. But Auriemma will reach the win plateau in his 39th season. Krzyzewski coached for 47 years and VanDerveer is in her 45th season as a head coach.

Raptors overcome 45-point game from Miles Bridges to beat Hornets 123-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 23 points, Jakob Poeltl had two big plays in the 90 seconds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a career-high 45 points from Miles Bridges to beat Charlotte 123-117 and hand the Hornets their ninth straight loss. Scottie Barnes, who learned before the game he’ll play in his first All-Star game as an alternate, finished with 18 points for the Raptors on Wednesday night. Immanuel Quickley also scored 18 and Poeltl finished had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Bridges had an efficient night, topping his previous career high of 41 points set Monday night against the Lakers by shooting 17 of 27 from the field.

