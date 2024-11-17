AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:42 p.m. EST

Josh Allen’s 26-yard run seals Bills’ 30-21 win over KC and ends Chiefs’ bid for a perfect season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen ran for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth down with 2:17 left, sealing the Buffalo Bills’ 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and handing the two-time defending Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season. James Cook rushed for two touchdowns and Allen threw a 12-yard TD pass to Curtis Samuel for Buffalo. The Bills moved to 9-2 and closed the gap on the 9-1 Chiefs in the race for the AFC’s top seed. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs were the NFL’s last undefeated team. They had won 15 straight, including playoffs, since last December. The Bills have won six straight.

Boswell kicks 6 field goals and the Steelers bottle up Lamar Jackson in 18-16 win over the Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell tied a franchise record with six field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers limited Lamar Jackson and the NFL’s top-ranked offense in an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers (8-2) won their fifth straight behind Boswell and a defense that never let Jackson, Derrick Henry or the rest of the offense get into a rhythm, opening up a little breathing room atop the AFC North. The Ravens were held to season lows in points and yards and while turning it over three times to fall to 7-4.

AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

Oregon remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after its close call at Wisconsin. Georgia returned to the top 10 with its win over Tennessee and LSU was unranked for the first time in two years. The unbeaten Ducks are atop the AP Top 25 for the fifth straight week. They received all 62 first-place votes for the third week in a row after scoring their fewest points in 37 games in a 16-13 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five for the second straight week.

Raiders’ Brock Bowers and other NFL players celebrate TDs with Trump-inspired dance moves

The Trump dance is becoming a trend around the NFL. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith followed Nick Bosa’s lead on Sunday and celebrated big plays with dance moves inspired by President-elect Donald Trump. Bowers had 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas in a 34-19 loss at Miami on Sunday. The rookie shook his arms and swayed his hips like Trump after a 23-yard catch-and-run TD in the third quarter.

Hornets’ Ball makes 1st comments after being fined $100K by NBA for ‘derogatory comment’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball said that he didn’t mean to offend anyone after being fined $100,000 by the NBA for making an “an offensive and derogatory comment” during a TV interview. Following Saturday’s 115-114 win in Milwaukee, Ball made an anti-gay slur after being asked about the team’s defensive strategy against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the game’s final play. The league came down hard on Ball, levying the maximum fine possible on the 23-year-old. After the Hornets lost to the Cavaliers, Ball made his first comments, saying he didn’t “want to offend anybody” and that he has “love for everybody.”

Backup QB Arbuckle leads Toronto past Winnipeg 41-24 for the Argonauts’ 19th Grey Cup title

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle led the Toronto Argonauts to their record-extending 19th Grey Cup title, throwing two second-half touchdown passes in a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night at B.C. Place. Forced into action after starter Chad Kelly broke his ankle in Toronto’s East championship victory over Montreal, Arbuckle completed 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards in Toronto’s second Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg in three seasons. Toronto has won its last eight appearances in the Grey Cup dating to 1991 and is 8-0 against Winnipeg. Winnipeg was appearing in its fifth straight Grey Cup. It won consecutive titles in 2019 and 2021, with the 2000 season canceled.

James Harden breaks tie with Ray Allen, moves into No. 2 on NBA’s career 3-point list

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers now stands alone at No. 2 in 3-pointers. Harden connected on the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career on Sunday night and broke a tie with Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s list. Harden’s history-making shot came with 6:09 left in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz, him connecting from the right wing.

Nelly Korda rallies in Florida for her seventh LPGA win of the year

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Make that seven wins this year for LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda. The No. 1 player in women’s golf ran off five straight birdies on the back nine at Pelican Golf Club. That took her from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot victory in The Annika. Korda shot 67 in her first competition in nearly two months. She’s the first player since Yani Tseng in 2011 to win seven times in one LPGA season. And she’s the first American with seven wins in a year since Beth Daniel in 1990. Charley Hull, Weiwei Zhang and Jim Hee Im finished second.

Cavaliers to put perfect start on line against champion Celtics in juicy matchup, playoff rematch

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers will put their perfect start on the line in the perfect place. Unbeaten through 15 games after defeating Charlotte 128-114 on Sunday, Cleveland will try to become just the second team to go 16-0 on Tuesday when it visits the defending champion Celtics, who bounced the Cavs from the playoffs last season. It’s both a rematch and a chance for the Cavs to see how they stack up against the NBA’s best. Despite resting All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell against the Hornets, the Cavs followed a familiar formula in joining the Golden State Warriors (2015-16), Houston Rockets (1993-94) and Washington Capitols (1948-49) as the only teams to open 15-0.

Maple Leafs’ Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Oilers’ Nurse

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. The NHL’s Department of Safety says Reaves also was fined about $35,000. The incident took place in the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high. Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

