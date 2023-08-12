AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:42 p.m. EDT

Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker give international flavor to Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fans waved a German flag and chanted Dirk Nowitzki’s name when he walked the red carpet into Symphony Hall for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. It was all part of the international flavor at the proceedings. France’s Tony Parker and Spain’s Pau Gasol were also members of the Class of 2023. The San Antonio Spurs were well represented. They were led by longtime coach and five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich. Parker was the point guard on four of those title-winning teams. And Becky Hammon joined the Spurs after a career in the WNBA as the first woman to serve as a full-time NBA assistant coach.

Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And it didn’t take long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. On his fourth defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 40. He appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and credited with making three tackles.

Final Four: Australia makes it through to Women’s World Cup semifinals seeking history for Matildas

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — There will be a first-time winner of the Women’s World Cup this year. Maybe, just maybe, it will be host country Australia. The Matildas are co-hosting this tournament with New Zealand. They became the first home team since the United States in 1999 to win a quarterfinal in nine Women’s World Cups. Australia has reached its first semifinal in team history and faces England on Wednesday for a chance to play for the title. Spain plays Sweden on Tuesday in the first semifinal. Spain has never before reached this stage of the tournament, while Sweden has been to the finals four times.

Lucas Glover posts another low round and leads FedEx Cup opener by a stroke

Lucas Glover is playing so well that he felt frustrated after a 66 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Taylor Moore going into the final round of the PGA Tour postseason opener. Glover now has rounds of 66 or lower in six of his last seven rounds on tour. He was down about missing a few short chances coming in. Tommy Fleetwood is two shots behind. Jordan Spieth and Max Homa are three back. The top 50 in FedEx Cup advance to next week and secure spots in $20 million events next year.

NCAA committee fails to approve deal with Michigan, leaving coach Harbaugh’s status uncertain

It is unclear if a four-game suspension Michigan proposed to settle a case involving recruiting violations by football coach Jim Harbaugh will be accepted by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was investigating impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The committee could have approved a suspension for Harbaugh to start the upcoming season. Now, the case could go to a full hearing, which could lengthen the process.

Guardians’ star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

Vu and Hull take advantage of Ewing’s collapse to share 3rd-round lead at Women’s British Open

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women’s majors in the same year. She’s got company atop the leaderboard in home favorite Charley Hull at the Women’s British Open. The final major of the year has come to life at Walton Heath thanks to a third-round collapse from overnight leader Ally Ewing. Her five-shot advantage lasted nine holes before being swallowed up by a slew of chasers. Vu (67) and Hull (68) share the lead on 9 under. One shot back is Yin (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (68). Ewing shot 75 and will start the final round two strokes off the pace.

Cam Smith pulls away from Phil Mickelson for a 4-shot lead at LIV Golf

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Phil Mickelson was in the hunt at LIV Golf. That was before Cameron Smith ran off three birdies to pull away in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith had a 67 and those late birdies have allowed him to build a four-shot lead over Mickelson and Dean Burmester at Trump National. Smith is going for his second LIV title. Mickelson has yet to win on the Saudi-backed league. This is best chance all year and it comes right after gambler Billy Walters claims Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion the last 30 years. Mickelson also shot a 67 on Saturday.

Scott Dixon holds off hard-charging Rahal to win Indianapolis GP on record-breaking day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar. Capped it off with a win, too. Scott Dixon overcame a first-lap spin and then held off hard-charging Graham Rahal over the final 10 laps to win Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix by 0.4779 seconds. Dixon extended his record to 19 consecutive seasons with a win. The victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the first of the season for Dixon, who passed Tony Kanaan when he started the race for most consecutive starts. His 319 consecutive races streak began in 2004 and have all been done with team owner Chip Ganassi.

Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Newcastle sends statement by dismantling Villa

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have lit up the opening Saturday of the Premier League season with an audacious assist and a curling long-range strike that helped the team start the campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Newcastle then sent the biggest statement of the day with Alexander Isak scoring twice in a 5-1 dismantling of Aston Villa. Jarrod Bowen provided another highlight goal in opening the scoring for Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Brighton won 4-1 over newcomer Luton while Everton missed a slew of chances and lost 1-0 against visiting Fulham. Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 1-0 after also scoring in the second half of a game it largely dominated.

