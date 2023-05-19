AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:42 a.m. EDT

Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to lift the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 early Friday to open their Eastern Conference final series. Tkachuk took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida had won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck. He then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left for the winner. It marked the longest game in history for either team, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

Murray’s big fourth quarter propels Nuggets past Lakers 108-103 for 2-0 lead in West finals

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic had another triple-double for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals before. Game 3 is Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James and the Lakers are 8-0 in the playoffs. The Nuggets have lost to the Lakers all three times they’ve advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020 in the NBA bubble.

Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court

BOSTON (AP) — As much as this latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics is a matchup that will lean heavily on stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, Game 1 proved it also will be a clash of Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Mazzulla is trying to find ways to motivate a team with championship expectations. Spoelstra knows that position all too well and is proving this postseason how good he is at getting the best out of his players.

PGA Live Updates | Club pro Michael Block joins more famous company on PGA leaderboard

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Club professional Michael Block has joined considerably more famous company near the top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship. The 46-year-old Block, birdied three of his first five holes of the second round to climb to 2 under as he heads to his second nine at Oak Hill. That put Block two shots behind first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, who will begin his second round Friday afternoon.

Super teams in Las Vegas, New York and Brittney Griner’s return headline upcoming WNBA season

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend. There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league with the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a road game at Los Angeles. She missed last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December. On Sunday, Griner plays her first regular-season home game since her release when the Mercury face the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Mage faces a tough challenge in Preakness in pursuit of win in second Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one. The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday. But Mage will have to beat Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to win the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018. The race changed early Friday when top contender First Mission was scratched. The result will depend on how Mage handles the two-week turnaround, what pace develops and whether jockey Javier Castellano can set up another winning trip down the stretch.

First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — A top contender has been scratched from the Preakness 36 hours before the Triple Crown race. Brad Cox-trained First Mission was pulled from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians. That leaves the field at seven. First Mission was the second betting choice at 5-2 behind Kentucky Derby winner and favorite Mage. Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby. That included favorite Forte after state racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot.

Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown saw record times in each race. It took 39 years to become official

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Secretariat won the Preakness a half-century ago, his final time of 1 minute, 55 seconds wasn’t all that noteworthy. It was a second slower than the Preakness mark set two years earlier by Canonero II. But the dispute over that time was only beginning. It wasn’t until 2012 when owner Penny Chenery finally succeeded in securing her horse’s record. After a hearing and a review of video footage, the Maryland Racing Commission changed the official time of the race to 1:53. Secretariat still holds all three Triple Crown time records from his magical year in 1973.

Katie Taylor’s impact on women’s boxing hits home for young Irish fighters

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor’s success has been paving the way for young Irish fighters as women’s boxing gains popularity around the world. Taylor now sells out stadiums as the main attraction. Kaci Rock remembers being an elementary school student when she slipped on the gloves at Bray Boxing Club. Taylor was one of the few women there. Rock had idolized Taylor and still does. She stuck with it and is now the under-22 national champion in the welterweight division and hopes to fight in the Olympics. The 36-year-old Taylor will try to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday when she faces Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Under-20 World Cup kicks off in Argentina for future soccer stars

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is set to play on the opening day of the Under-20 World Cup just over a month since it replaced Indonesia as tournament host and participant. After a such a dramatic race to the start line, 24 competing teams and soccer’s international governing body can breathe a sigh of relief. Four cities in Argentina will feature some of the sport’s best young prospects while the South American nation is still celebrating Lionel Messi and his national team’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting the Israel team forced FIFA into a very late switch of venues. Argentina didn’t originally qualify for the tournament but gets the guaranteed spot as host.

