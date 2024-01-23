AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:41 p.m. EST

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco for GM job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they hired Tom Telesco as their next general manager and passed over interim Champ Kelly for the position. Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager. That’s the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time. Telesco comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite having one of NBA’s top records

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

James, Embiid, Curry and Durant are in the US player pool for the Paris Olympics

There are few surprises in USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics that was announced Tuesday, with most of the big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the list. The surprise may have been who was missing. Draymond Green wasn’t among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compete in Paris this summer in search of a fifth consecutive gold medal. Green helped the U.S. win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

NBA says Hornets-Wolves refs missed 10 calls in last 2 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA announced there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte’s comeback win at Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns. The Last Two Minute Report is issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes. This report revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One was simply a foul called on the wrong Charlotte player.

Heat trade 6-time All-Star Kyle Lowry and a draft pick to the Hornets for Terry Rozier

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry has been traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of guards. The Heat also are sending a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games this season, and is shooting a career-high 46% as well. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

The Chiefs’ winning formula is to surround their immense star power with draft steals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have become known for big-name stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They are some of the best players in the NFL and have helped the Chiefs reach their sixth straight AFC title game. But the Chiefs wouldn’t be heading to Baltimore on Sunday for a shot at their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years if not for all of their draft steals over the years. That includes players like Chamarri Conner, who played a crucial role in beating Buffalo in last weekend’s divisional round, and leading rusher Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick.

49ers look to get over the NFC title game hurdle after losing the past 2 years

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most taxing part of getting to the precipice of the Super Bowl only to fall short might be the long journey just to return to that stage for another shot. Offseason workouts, followed by training camp, a 17-game season and then the early rounds of the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers once again got through all that and earned another chance at winning the NFC championship game after losing in frustrating fashion the previous two seasons. The 49ers get another opportunity on Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska is into her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dayana Yastremska is into the semifinals of a major for the first time after she beat Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 at the Australian Open. The 93rd-ranked Ukrainian had to qualify for the main draw. She dominated the match from the start and clinched victory in 78 minutes. Yastremska will play either 12th-ranked Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the semis. Later men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev are in quarterfinal action.

Left-hander James Paxton agrees to $11 million deal with high-spending Dodgers, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-hander James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Paxton joins a Dodgers rotation projected to include fellow newcomers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow along with Walker Buehler, returning from Tommy John surgery, and Bobby Miller or Emmet Sheehan. Los Angeles has been baseball’s top spender this offseason, committing over $1.2 billion to two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Paxton and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

