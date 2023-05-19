AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:40 p.m. EDT

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.

Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, NFL star, social activist and actor

The sports world reacts to the announcement that Jim Brown, an NFL star, social activist and actor, has died at the age of 87.

Scheffler tied for lead in PGA as Oak Hill delivers a new challenge

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is part of a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the PGA Championship. Oak Hill over two days has provided a little of everything — freezing temperatures, warm wind and rain. It also has unlimited possibilities on the weekend. Nine players are under par. Eighteen players are separated by five shots. Bryson DeChambeau is two back. Brooks Koepka ran off birdies on rain-softened greens for a 66 to get within three. Rory McIlroy was stunned to be only five behind the way he’s hitting the ball. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday.

‘A day of joy:’ Brittney Griner set to open 1st WNBA season since detainment in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner has hit the court for pregame warmups ahead of the Phoenix Mercury’s season opener against the Sparks in Los Angeles. It’s the first regular-season game for Griner since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested a Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap.

Lakers looking for boost after falling behind Denver in conference finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season transformation is one of this NBA season’s best stories, but LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals. After looking weary and mistake-prone in Denver during their first back-to-back losses in over two months, the Lakers face a must-win Game 3. Los Angeles has been on a prolonged roll ever since the trade deadline, going 27-12 while surging into the playoff picture, winning a play-in game and knocking out two higher-seeded opponents. That roll has finally been slowed by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the respect-hungry Nuggets.

Mage faces a tough challenge in Preakness in pursuit of win in second Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one. The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday. But Mage will have to beat Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to win the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018. The race changed early Friday when top contender First Mission was scratched. The result will depend on how Mage handles the two-week turnaround, what pace develops and whether jockey Javier Castellano can set up another winning trip down the stretch.

Francisco Mejía has sac fly in 8th, major league-leading Rays beat Brewers 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía had an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Friday night. Luke Raley was hit by a pitch from Peter Strzelecki (2-3) leading off the eighth. Raley stole second, went to third on catcher William Contreras’ throwing error and came home on Mejía’s fly to left. Jason Adam (1-1) struck out Willy Adames to end the eighth with Owen Miller on third. Peter Fairbanks worked the ninth for his fourth save, stranding a runner at third. Tampa Bay (33-13), coming off a 4-6 trip, improved to 20-3 at home.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns after 3 1/2 years in charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned. USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn’s resignation roughly 3 1/2 years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job. The Trojans’ athletic department experienced a surge of success during Bohn’s tenure. The football team made a dramatic turnaround after the hiring of coach Lincoln Riley last year, while the men’s basketball team has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield. Bohn mentioned “ongoing health challenges” in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times about his resignation, but provided no clear reason for the surprising move.

Analysis: Rafael Nadal might never play again; he also might surprise us and win something

Rafael Nadal’s superlative tennis career will be admired for achievements such as 22 Grand Slam titles and a record 14 French Open championships. No matter when it comes to a close. No one really knows for sure when that will be. Nadal said Thursday he will not be able to compete at Roland Garros, where play begins later this month. He is going to take some time off to let his injured hip and his mind rest and heal. The 36-year-old expects 2024 to be his final year as a pro tennis player. But he does not want it to amount to a farewell tour. He wants to be able to win.

Former 49ers lobbyist testifies he received illegally leaked report on team’s political influence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former chief lobbyist for the San Francisco 49ers has testified that a Silicon Valley city councilman illegally leaked a confidential report criticizing the team’s political influence. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Friday that Rahul Chandhok told a criminal grand jury in March that he received the report from Santa Clara City Council member Anthony Becker. Becker is accused of providing the report to Chandhok and a local news outlet ahead of its official release and then lying to the grand jury about it. He has pleaded not guilty and could face up to four years in state prison if convicted of felony perjury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.