AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:40 a.m. EST

Saints fire third-year coach Dennis Allen after the club’s seventh straight loss, AP Source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the New Orleans Saints fired coach Dennis Allen on Monday, the day after a loss at last-place Carolina extended the Saints’ losing streak to seven games. It’s the franchise’s longest skid since 1999. Allen is 18-25 without a playoff appearance since taking over in 2022 after Sean Payton began what turned out to be a one-season retirement from coaching. The 52-year-old Allen is 26-53 in his NFL coaching career, including an 8-28 mark with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014.

Demarcus Robinson’s one-handed catch in OT gives Rams 26-20 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Demarcus Robinson made a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 26-20. With the Rams needing only a field goal, Matthew Stafford went for the win by throwing a deep ball to Robinson, who was well covered by cornerback Riq Woolen. With his one free hand, Robinson grabbed the ball in the end zone and secured it as he fell to the turf. Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns to Robinson. The Rams have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. The Seahawks have lost four straight at home and five of six overall.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have an MRI to determine severity of hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a hamstring injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss at Atlanta. Prescott says he “felt a pull” that was unlike anything he’s felt before. But he but added “it’ll take a lot” for him not to play when Cowboys host NFC East rival Philadelphia next Sunday. Prescott also says “it’s a tough deal to walk on” the injured leg. Prescott also appeared to suffer an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The Cowboys lost their third straight to fall to 3-5.

College athletes are getting paid and fans are starting to see a growing share of the bill

Winning at big-time college sports has never been free. But in a rapidly changing era in which players are allowed to earn money, it’s never been more clear that fans will be picking up a bigger part of the tab. Athletic directors are making that clear, by sending letters to boosters detailing the increase in expenses that will come once many schools start sharing revenue with players under the terms of a lawsuit settlement. At other schools, ticket prices could be going up while others are adding fees to tuition to help cover the costs.

Darnold throws 3 TD passes in 2nd half as Vikings overcome 3 turnovers to beat Flacco, Colts 21-13

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Darnold overcame four sacks and three turnovers by throwing three second-half touchdown passes, and the Minnesota defense made Indianapolis quarterback Joe Flacco’s return to the starting role a rough one as the Vikings beat the Colts 21-13. Justin Jefferson had 137 receiving yards as the Vikings stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-2. Darnold threw for 290 yards. Kenny Moore II’s 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter was the only touchdown for the Colts, who fell to 4-5. Flacco threw for 179 yards and an interception while replacing the inconsistent Anthony Richardson.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reviews officer altercations with fans at Georgia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reviewing online videos that show police officers punching fans during Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan says she has spoken to sheriff T.K. Waters regarding altercations at the rivalry game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The Sheriff’s Office says it won’t comment until its review is complete. One video shows two officers struggling with two spectators in the stands. A second video shows an argument between a man and two JSO officers escalate into a fight that left the man with his face bloodied and handcuffed after being shot repeatedly with a stun gun.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley amazes with backward hurdle for first-down reception

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley hurdled a Jaguars defender backward as part of an acrobatic 14-yard reception that gave the Eagles a first down. Barkley took a short pass from Jalen Hurts and faked out one defender and used a spin move that left another Jaguars defender flailing on the ground before he pulled off a split-leg, backward leap over Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones for the 14-yard gain. Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first half of the Eagles’ 28-23 victory over the Jaguars.

Arkansas tops list of six preseason Top 25 teams that didn’t reach 2024 NCAA Tournament

Arkansas has only one scholarship player back from a team that finished a game below .500 last year, yet the Razorbacks open this season in the Top 25. Consider that a testament to the way new coach John Calipari reshaped Arkansas’ roster by adding transfers and freshmen. Arkansas added three top-30 recruits and also was among the most active teams in the transfer portal. The result has Arkansas entering the season as the No. 16 team in the nation. Arkansas is one of six teams in the preseason Top 25 that didn’t earn an NCAA Tournament bid last season.

The reward isn’t always greater than the risk for aggressive coaches: Analysis

Nick Sirianni got away with aggressive decisions that failed. Mike McCarthy and Sean Payton had no such luck. It’s easy to second-guess when the calls don’t work. The Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23 on Sunday thanks to a twisting interception in the end zone by linebacker Nakobe Dean. If not, Sirianni would be lamenting passing up nine points. The Cowboys couldn’t overcome McCarthy’s aggressive decisions that backfired in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta. The Broncos knew they would need to score a lot of points to compete with the high-octane Ravens so Payton was aggressive from the start.

Saints WR Chris Olave discharged from hospital after concussion, to return to New Orleans with team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been discharged from Carolinas Medical Center and set to return to New Orleans on Sunday with his teammates following a 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Olave sustained a concussion in the first quarter following a hit from safety Xavier Woods and was placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital. The Saints said Olave has use of all of his extremities. Olave was coming across the middle on a pass route when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave’s head as he was attempting to catch the ball on the run. Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

