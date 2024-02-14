AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:04 p.m. EST

Kansas City turns red as Chiefs celebrate 3rd Super Bowl title in 5 seasons with a parade

Downtown Kansas City is a sea of red for Valentine’s Day as Chiefs fans celebrate their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on the eve of the celebration that “It never gets old.” Many of the largest districts in the area canceled classes after Sunday night’s come-from-behind, 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s Fahrenheit are expected to contribute to a crowd that could top 1 million.

Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl. Kelce addressed the situation on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered, setting Travis Kelce off. Jason Kelce says his brother “crossed a line.”

Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to get in door for her run at record Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented premium at this point. No. 4 Iowa’s game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night is trending toward being the most expensive women’s basketball ticket of all time, pro or college. That’s according to secondary market seller TickPick. The average ticket price was $394 on Wednesday. Clark needs eight more points to pass Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader.

Swiss bobsled athlete has surgery after being thrown to ice and hit by sled in training crash

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Swiss bobsled athlete Sandro Michel is recovering from emergency surgery after a training crash that has some sliders considering whether it’s safe or appropriate to compete in World Cup races this weekend. Michel was in a four-man sled piloted by Michael Vogt when it crashed Tuesday during training for this weekend’s World Cup races in Altenberg, Germany. Michel is the brakeman, meaning he is the person in the back of the sled. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation says “Michel fell off the sled and was run over by the bobsleigh which was uncontrollably sliding back from the finish area.” Michel had surgery for hip and thigh injuries at a hospital in Dresden. Vogt had a concussion.

Lewis Hamilton says it feels ‘surreal’ to enter his last season at Mercedes with car launch

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says it feels “surreal” to be entering his last season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari for 2025. Hamilton said it has been a privilege to work with the team as it unveils Mercedes’ car for 2024 at Silverstone. Hamilton has driven for Mercedes since 2013 and won six titles with the team but is leaving at the end of the season to join Ferrari. The move has shaken up F1 and surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is an All-Star matchup that was a long time coming

She’s the player with the best 3-point contest performance in NBA or WNBA history. He’s made more 3-pointers than anyone who’s ever played at the highest level. Sabrina Ionescu. Stephen Curry. She’s one of his favorites. He’s one of her idols. And on Saturday night in Indianapolis at All-Star weekend, they will go head-to-head in a 3-point contest — Steph vs. Sabrina, one that’s already got both of them amped up for a competition on a global stage like none other between NBA and WNBA stars.

Justin Verlander says he’s behind schedule after offseason shoulder issue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he is “a little bit behind schedule” due to offseason shoulder inflammation that could prevent him from being ready to pitch on opening day. Verlander, who turns 41 next Tuesday, called the injury “a little hiccup’’ on Wednesday but added he will be “really cautious on how I’m building up.’’ The three-time Cy Young Award winner spoke on the first official day for pitchers and catchers at Astros camp.

Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong captures her first long-course world title in Doha

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong has captured her first long-course world title, winning the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Haughey is a three-time champion at the short-course worlds. She finally touched first in the big pool after years of close calls. The silver went to New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather and Australia’s Brianna Throssell took the bronze. In the first final of the night, Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen used a strong finishing kick to capture the men’s 800 freestyle for his first world championship medal. At Doha Old Port, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia won her fourth straight world title in women’s high diving.

Pond hockey in New Hampshire brightens winter for hundreds. But climate change threatens the sport

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Each February, more than 2,000 players descend on Meredith, New Hampshire, for the three-day Pond Hockey Classic. For many, the tournament is the highlight of winter and a return to the roots of their sport. But like many winter traditions on lakes across the U.S., pond hockey is under threat from climate change. This year, the Meredith tournament was moved from Lake Winnipesaukee, where the ice wasn’t thick enough, to the smaller Lake Waukewan. Ice events are being affected or canceled across the U.S. Last year was the warmest ever recorded on Earth, and a natural El Nino weather pattern has made winter even milder in some places.

Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first producer credit on SXSW movie

Travis Kelce is already making moves in Hollywood. The Super Bowl champ has his first executive producer credit on a new film making its world premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. “My Dead Friend Zoe” is described as a darkly comedic drama about a U.S. Army veteran, the dead best friend she can’t let go and her estranged grandfather. The film stars Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, who are all credited as executive producers alongside Kelce. Directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, “My Dead Friend Zoe” will debut on March 9 at the festival.

