AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:04 p.m. EDT

Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France’s national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body. The No. 1 draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs told L’Equipe newspaper it was a “difficult” decision to make and that it was “irrevocable.” The World Cup is scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Wembanyama says he made the choice “on his own” after consulting with close friends and his medical team. L’Equipe reports that Wembanyama told the France coach and other players from the team about his decision over the weekend.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) — Formula One team Alpine has secured a $218 million boost from a group of investors that includes Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. French automotive company Renault Group says the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. at about $900 million following this investment. Reynolds’ co-investors include actor Michael B. Jordan and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney.

Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick

The details of how much time Connor Bedard has devoted to developing his game and imposing shot have become the stuff of lore. Vacations were skipped. Windows were broken. And neighbors awakened by the constant thud of Bedard practicing his shot outside into the night in his driveway. The payoff comes Wednesday, when the 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is expected to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. Bedard is being billed as a generational talent and already is drawing comparisons to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

Analysis: Wembanyama’s arrival bigger than Texas, and he seems up to the challenge

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Victor Wembanyama took the stage for his first news conference inside his new home arena, he couldn’t help but notice an accessory that the San Antonio Spurs commissioned for the occasion. It was a replica of the Eiffel Tower made from Legos. Hundreds of them. Wembanyama loves Legos. He looked down at the 4-foot replica when he saw it and smiled. And then he sat next to Spurs general manager Brian Wright and started to talk business. The scene was a perfect microcosm of Wembanyama’s world right now. The teenager is more than just the player the Spurs are betting on to change their fortunes and help them return to championship contention. He’s a global brand before playing his first NBA game.

Where to pick Matvei Michkov and other Russian players is a top question at the NHL draft

Matvei Michkov is probably the best hockey prospect out of Russia in nearly a decade. He might be the best since Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin in 2005. But Michkov still is no lock to get drafted in the top five because he’s still under contract in the KHL for three more seasons. That’s giving NHL teams reason to worry he might never make it to North America. The war in Ukraine has also meant the dilemma over Russian players isn’t just limited to Michkov because of resulting travel restrictions and international bans that have made scouting more difficult.

Ruoning Yin wins Women’s PGA Championship, becomes 2nd woman from China with a major title

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship. After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped. The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276. She joined Shanshan Feng as Chinese winners of women’s majors.

Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon. Swiatek stays atop the WTA

Carlos Alcaraz has replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. That change means the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon. Play begins at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on July 3. The 32 seeds in each of the men’s and women’s singles brackets will be announced Wednesday. The draw is Friday. Alcaraz is coming off the first grass-court title of his career. Djokovic, who picked up his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month, chose not to play any tune-up tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon and slid down one place. Iga Swiatek remains at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Timberwolves, Naz Reid beat free agency by agreeing to 3-year, $42 million deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept center Naz Reid off the market by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons. The deal was confirmed on Monday morning by Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following a breakout year on both ends of the court. The Timberwolves have already made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid’s upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets his 2,000th hit with a double vs. the Astros

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th career hit. He reached the milestone in the eighth inning Sunday night with his second double in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros. Freeman’s sharp line drive to right field drove in Mookie Betts and made him the 295th player in major league history to reach the mark. Freeman was playing in his 1,801 game, becoming the seventh player to reach 2,000 hits as a member of the Dodgers. The 33-year-old Freeman spent his first 12 seasons with Atlanta. He joined the Dodgers as a free agent before the 2022 season.

Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series

LONDON (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 7-5 to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium. The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman left the game with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead. The Cubs (37-39) won 9-1 in the first game but had their winning streak halted at four games.

