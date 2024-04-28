AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:04 a.m. EDT

LeBron scores 30, and the Lakers avoid 1st-round elimination with a 119-108 win over champion Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers avoided playoff elimination with a 119-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round series. LeBron James scored 30 points and Anthony Davis added 25 points and 23 rebounds. The seventh-seeded Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak against the defending NBA champions with their first win over the Nuggets since December 2022. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in the two-time MVP’s 18th career triple-double and second in this series. Denver swept Los Angeles out of the Western Conference finals last season, but the current Lakers responded better to this 0-3 deficit.

Celtics lead wire-to-wire in Miami, roll past Heat 104-84 for 2-1 lead in East series

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points, and the Boston Celtics soundly beat the Miami Heat 104-84 to a take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who led Game 3 wire-to-wire and reclaimed the home-court edge that they lost when Miami won Game 2 in Boston. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 and Derrick White scored 16 for the Celtics. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which remains without starters Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier because of injuries.

AP NFL draft grades: Bears earned highest mark after landing Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

Some teams see an immediate impact from a draft class. Others have to wait on a return. The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks. The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient. The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting QB Caleb Williams with the first pick and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9. The Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders also had excellent drafts.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder roll to 3-0 series lead with 106-85 win over the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-85 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey each scored 21 for the Thunder. Top-seeded Oklahoma City hit 17 of 36 shots from 3-point range and led by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter. Brandon Ingram scored 19 points and CJ McCollum had 16 for New Orleans. The Pelicans made just 9 of 32 3-point shots and committed 21 turnovers, leading to 23 Thunder points. The eighth-seeded Pelicans will try to avoid elimination at home in Game 4 on Monday night.

Franz Wagner scores 34, leads Magic to second straight rout of Cavaliers to tie series at 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 34 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held the Cleveland Cavaliers scoreless for a second-half stretch of almost seven minutes Saturday in a 112-89 victory that tied the Eastern Conference first-round series at 2-2. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell had 18 points, all in the first half, and six assists. Game 4 of the series will be Tuesday night in Cleveland, where the No. 4-seeded Cavaliers won the first two before getting blown out twice in Florida.

Marchand breaks team playoff goals mark, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 3-1 to move within win of advancing

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand broke the Boston playoff goals record with his 56th and the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 4 on Saturday night to move within a victory of advancing to the second round. Marchand also had an assist, James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak scored and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves. Boston can wrap up the series Tuesday night at home. Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader in the regular season with 69, sat out the third period because of an illness that forced him to miss practice Friday. Ilya Samsonov started in goal for Toronto, stopping 14 of 17 shots in the first two periods, and Joseph Woll made five saves in the third.

Mathew Barzal scores in 2nd OT as Islanders beat Hurricanes 3-2 to avoid series sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored his second goal of the game on a deflection 1:24 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 4 on Saturday to avoid a sweep in their first-round playoff series. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 42 shots — including 18 in the overtimes — to help the Islanders stave off elimination. Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and Frederik Andersen finished with 33 saves for Carolina, which is seeking to advance to the second round for the fifth time in six years. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Steven Stamkos scores twice, Lightning avoid elimination with 6-3 victory over Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his fourth and fifth goals of the series and the Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination with a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the first-round playoff matchup Saturday night. Game 5 is Monday night at Florida. Only four times in 206 tries has an NHL team rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. Nicholas Paul added a goal during a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 3:38 to go. Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point added a goal and two assists, and Nicholas Paul also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves, with Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman both getting three assists.. Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Florida.

Josh Naylor, Ramon Laureano help Guardians outlast Braves 4-2 in 11 innings in meeting of top teams

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Naylor and Ramon Laureano had RBIs in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 in a game featuring the teams with the two best records in the majors. Scott Barlow (1-2) escaped a bases loaded, one-out jam in the 10th inning, retiring Chadwick Tromp and Jarred Kelenic, to earn the win. Nick Sandlin pitched a perfect 11th to record his first save of the season.Naylor was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Steven Kwan was 3-for-5.

Former BYU teammates Patrick Fishburn and Zach Blair lead Zurich Classic of New Orleans

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Former BYU teammates Patrick Fishburn and Zach Blair shot a 12-under 60 in better-ball play Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour’s only team event. At 23-under 193, Fishburn and Blair had a one-stroke lead over Luke List and Henrik Norlander, with the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry — tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds — two strokes back. Fishburn and Blair, both winless on the PGA Tour, have been playing golf together since their junior high school days in Ogden, Utah. List and Norlander had a 62. McIlroy and Lowry shot 64 to join Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard at 21 under.

