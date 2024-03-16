AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:39 p.m. EDT

Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers, clear way to take a QB such as Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could potentially become a fourth-rounder this year in return. The move is a strong signal the Bears will draft a QB — perhaps USC’s Caleb Williams — with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Fields figures to back up Russell Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Friday.

No. 7 Iowa State blitzes No. 1 Houston in second half, wins Big 12 tourney title 69-41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Milan Momcilovic had 18 points and Keshon Gilbert scored 16 as No. 7 Iowa State used a big second-half to rout No. 1 Houston 69-41 in the Big 12 Tournament final. The Cyclones won their sixth championship in six appearances in the title game. Iowa State came out of the locker room on an 18-3 run to turn a seven-point lead at halftime into a blowout. The Cyclones wound up outscoring the regular-season Big 12 champs 39-18 in the second half. Jamal Shead had 10 points on 3-for-17 shooting to lead Houston, which had likely already wrapped up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next week.

No. 2 UConn beats No. 10 Marquette 73-57 to win 1st Big East Tournament title since 2011

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 22 points and a career-best 16 rebounds, Jaylin Stewart gave No. 2 UConn an unexpected boost with three second-half 3-pointers during a decisive surge and the Huskies beat No. 10 Marquette 73-57 to win the Big East Tournament championship. Tournament MVP Tristen Newton added 13 points and 10 assists as the top-seeded Huskies won their eighth title, matching Georgetown for the most in conference history. It was their first since 2011, when Kemba Walker led UConn to five wins in five days — and then a national title. Kam Jones led the third-seeded Golden Eagles, the defending tournament champions, with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has capped her season that was marred by a six-week injury layoff with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals. The American star trailed first-run leader Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden after the first run but ultimately won the season-ending slalom by 0.54 seconds from Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway. Swenn Larsson dropped to third. Shiffrin had already locked up her record-equaling eighth slalom season title last week in her first race back since hurting her knee in a downhill crash in Italy.

New Dodger Ohtani says Seoul MLB games will be ‘great memories’ for him and wife

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says the upcoming Major League Baseball season opener with the San Diego Padres in Seoul will provide “great memories” for him and his wife. The 29-year-old player spoke to media at a packed press conference room a day after he arrived here with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player. The Dodgers-Padres games on March 20-21 will be Ohtani’s debut with the Dodgers.

Xander Schauffele overcomes a 4-shot deficit to take the lead at The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Xander Schauffele started the day with a four-shot deficit. He had to settle for a one-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark at The Players Championship. Schauffele delivered another bogey-free round and shot 65. Clark was still tied until hitting some 20 yards short of the island on the par-3 17th and escaping with bogey. He shot 70. Right behind them is British Open champion Brian Harman. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is among six players within five shots of the lead on a TPC Sawgrass course where anything can happen. No one has ever won back-to-back in The Players.

Wisconsin battles to 76-75 OT win over No. 3 Purdue, securing spot in Big Ten championship game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Klesmit made a runner in the lane with 4.8 seconds to play in overtime and Wisconsin beat Big Ten Tournament top-seed Purdue 76-75 for a spot in the conference championship game. Klesmit’s clutch shot followed his teammate Chucky Hepburn’s in regulation, when Hepburn made a layup as time expired to force overtime. Hepburn finished with 22 points on Saturday. AJ Storr had 20 points and Klesmit had 12 points, five assists and five rebounds for fifth-seeded Wisconsin. Zach Edey led No. 3 Purdue with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Edey surpassed Rick Mount’s school record of 2,323 career points.

Shannon scores Big Ten tourney-record 40 points as No. 13 Illinois tops Nebraska 98-87 in semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a career-high 40 points for a Big Ten Tournament record to lead a second-half surge by 13th-ranked Illinois in a 98-87 victory over Nebraska in the semifinals. Marcus Domask added 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Luke Goode made four 3-pointers for the Illini. They fell behind by 15 points early in the second half before seizing control to move to the conference championship game against Wisconsin. Brice Williams had 23 points, Keisei Tominaga added 18 points and Rienk Mast scored 15 for the Huskers.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis suffers eye injury during first quarter against Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury in the first half of Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors and won’t return, according to the team. The Lakers described the injury as an eye contusion. Davis got poked in the left eye by Golden State’s Trayce Jackson-Davis while driving to the basket for a layup with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter. Davis kept playing for the next few minutes, but his eye was swollen shut as he went to the locker room. He had eight points and four rebounds.

Embiid update: 76ers coach Nick Nurse says doctors are ‘happy with the progress’ following surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has been re-evaluated by doctors and they are “happy with the progress” the 76ers center is making following meniscus surgery on his left knee, Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said Saturday. Nurse said there are stages to the healing process and that everybody heals differently. He said the team is looking to get Embiid healthy and get him back into the lineup when he is ready to go. He said he was “pretty confident” that Embiid will return before the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.