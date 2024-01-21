AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:38 p.m. EST

Kelce scores twice and Chiefs beat Bills 27-24 to advance to face Ravens in AFC championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game following a 27-24 divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter in a game the teams traded leads five times. The Chiefs clinched the win by running out the clock after Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:43 remaining. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs move on to face the conference’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Jared Goff throws 2 TD passes, Lions advance to NFC title game with 31-23 win over Buccaneers

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in a divisional-round playoff game, lifting the long-suffering franchise into the NFC championship for the first time in 32 years and just the second time in franchise history. The Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957, the last year they won the NFL title. They will play at San Francisco, the NFC’s top seed, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl — a game they have never played in. Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes for the Bucs but he was intercepted by Derrick Barnes to end Tampa Bay’s chances.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer now winningest coach in major college basketball, passing Mike Krzyzewski

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in major college basketball history, passing former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd career victory when No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56. At 70 years old and a head coach since age 24, VanDerveer celebrated on her team’s home floor at Maples Pavilion with a couple dozen former players on hand to cheer the Hall of Fame coach on for yet another milestone in a decorated 45-year career filled with memorable accomplishments.

Nick Dunlap becomes 1st amateur winner on PGA Tour since 1991 with victory at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour, making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express on Sunday. Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. He’s only the seventh amateur since 1945 — and the third since 1957 — to win a tour event. Dunlap, the only amateur in the 156-player field, surged into a three-shot lead with a sizzling 60 in the third round. He closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 29-under 259 and break the tournament scoring record as a 72-hole event.

Caitlin Clark accidentally knocked down by Ohio State fan running on court to celebrate win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she was “OK” after she was accidently knocked down by a fan running onto the court after No. 2 Iowa was upset by Ohio State on Sunday. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith went to the Hawkeyes locker room and apologized to Clark and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff also issued an apology.

Taylor Swift’s NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game. The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone. After catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Kelce threw the football into the crowd, then turned and made a heart gesture with his hands toward the suite where Swift was seated in the opposite corner of the stadium.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 16 in his return, No. 14 Illinois beats Rutgers 86-63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the No. 14 Illini beat Rutgers 86-63. In his first game back since the university was ordered Friday to lift his suspension, Shannon came off the bench and played 28 minutes. He had four assists and made 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Shannon was suspended by the university on Dec. 28 because he’s facing a rape charge in a September incident in Kansas.

Czech teenager Noskova advances to the Australian Open quarterfinals after Svitolina retires hurt

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Czech teenager Linda Noskova is into her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after Elina Svitolina retired due to a back injury early in the first set of their fourth-round match at the Australian Open. The Ukrainian was trailing 3-0 and was in tears when she decided to quit. Later men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz bids for a place in the last eight when he plays Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and No. 6 Alexander Zverev are also in action.

Sion James scores season-high 22 points, Tulane beats No. 10 Memphis 81-79

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, and Tulane held off 10th-ranked Memphis 81-79 to hand the Tigers their second straight loss. Kevin Cross scored 21 points and Collin Holloway capped his 13-point performance with a layup and two free throws in the final 1:43 to put the Green Wave in front for good. David Jones had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis but missed two 3-point attempts for the win in the final seconds. Memphis was coming off a one-point loss to South Florida in which the Tigers let a 20-point lead slip away in the second half.

McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record 4th time after reeling in Young in final round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk in the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory. McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has won more than any other event in his career. He had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times among his 35 wins as a professional. McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times.

