AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:38 p.m. EDT

LSU wins 1st NCAA title, Mulkey’s 4th, beating Clark, Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — LSU won its first basketball title in school history, overcoming Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game. The victory made Kim Mulkey the first women’s coach to win national championships at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago. Her four titles gave her the third most all-time behind Geno Auriemma’s 11 and Pat Summitt’s eight. Mulkey has never lost in a championship game. Angel Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds for LSU and was honored as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Clark scored 30 points to finish the tournament with 191, breaking Sheryl Swoopes’ record of 177 set in 1993.

Caitlin Clark’s dazzling season ends short of title for Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark accomplished so much that had never been seen in any NCAA Tournament before, by any woman or man. It wasn’t enough to get Iowa a victory in its first national championship game. The Hawkeyes lost 102-85 in a frustrating and foul-plagued finale against LSU. Clark scored 30 points, giving her a record 191 in this tournament. The dazzling Iowa-born guard still has another season or two remaining with the Hawkeyes because as a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WBNA draft.

A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts changed college basketball as we know it. Those Michigan freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title. That is exactly where San Diego State, a team coached by former Fab Five assistant Brian Dutcher, finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops. The Aztecs, who will face UConn in the title game, are a team forged quickly through the newly liberated transfer portal and enriched by opportunities that have sprung from name-image-likeness deals. All those were distant dreams for those brash Michigan players in the 1990s but part of something they started pushing for back then.

LSU’s Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark

DALLAS (AP) — LSU’s Angel Reese isn’t apologizing over gestures toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game. Reese waved her hand in front of her face, then later pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming. The “Bayou Barbie” has social media buzzing with comments supporting her for trash talk that’s just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory. Reese says nobody makes an issue “when other people do it.” Clark says she was focused on the handshake line and didn’t see any of the gestures.

Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game

DALLAS (AP) — A technical foul against Iowa star Caitlin Clark and a high foul count have put the focus on the officials in the NCAA women’s championship game. Clark’s technical also was her fourth personal foul. She didn’t foul out, but seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock did in a 102-85 loss to LSU. An official said Clark was given the tech for failing to give the ball to an official after the team had been warned about delay of game earlier. The focus on whistles had social media buzzing in the second half.

As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

HOUSTON (AP) — The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months. It’s leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap. Either way, things are changing and coaches are trying to adjust on the fly.

Stanton goes deep, Judge also backs Brito as Yanks blank SF

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a titanic home run, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his major league debut as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. Kyle Higashioka also homered off Ross Stripling, who served up all three long balls in his first start for San Francisco. New York took two of three in the initial series of the season. Brito yielded only two hits over five impressive innings. He struck out six and walked one, showcasing a polished changeup.

MacKenzie Gore quiets Braves, wins Nationals debut 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — MacKenzie Gore made his regular-season debut for the Nationals and limited the Braves to one run across 5 1/3 innings in Washington’s 4-1 win over Atlanta. Gore is a 24-year-old left-hander who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft and was a key part of the Juan Soto trade. He didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth. He gave up three in all, while walking four batters and striking out six. Braves starter Jared Shuster made his major league debut and allowed four runs in the first inning.

Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens. Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National. A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18. Stevens shot a 66.

Brooks Koepka hangs on to win LIV event ahead of Masters

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is the first multiple winner on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit. Koepka won LIV Golf-Orlando with a 68. That gave him a one-shot win over Sebastian Munoz of Colombia. Koepka also won last year in Saudi Arabia in a playoff. This one came down to the last hole. Munoz had a long birdie putt to force a playoff. But his Torque team had a one-shot lead over Koepka’s team. Munoz says he didn’t want to be too aggressive with the putt in case he went too far by the hole. He left it well short and made par.

