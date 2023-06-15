AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:34 p.m. EDT

Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler is the first player in U.S. Open history with a 62. He held that record for all of 15 minutes until Xander Schauffele joined him. It was an extraordinary morning for the so-called toughest test in golf. Fowler had 10 birdies and finished his round with a two-putt par from just inside 60 feet. Schauffele was two groups behind him and played bogey-free. They settled for their place in the record book. Dustin Johnson and Wyndham Clark played in the afternoon and each shot 64 to get within two shots of the record-breaking duo. Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman finished three shots off the lead.

Governor signs public funding bill for new A’s stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser’s attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver. Everyone was in a festive mood as swarms of fans cheered and hollered as the players went by. This has been a long time in the making. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. It’s the city’s second parade in two years. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season.

Live updates | Sam Burns cards second ace on par-3 15th hole in US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns has carded the second hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole in the opening round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The 26-year-old from Shreveport, Louisiana, had a celebration to match his feat after his ball bounced three times and rolled into the cup. He tossed his sand wedge backward over his head with both hands, high-fived his caddie, took off his cap to acknowledge the gallery, and then continued high-fiving or fist-bumping everyone else in the group, caddies included. Frenchman Matthieu Pavon of France aced the 15th earlier in the day.

McIlroy, Koepka shake hands and smile, then turn to chasing down leaders at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest problem facing Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka on Thursday at the U.S. Open had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia or the future of the PGA Tour. Rather, it was the eight-shot deficit they shared before they’d even put a tee in the ground. McIlroy did something about it. Koepka didn’t. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 to pull within three of Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, who, hours earlier, had finished up record-setting 62s at Los Angeles Country Club. Koepka finished at 1-over 71.

Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says

A person familiar with the matter says the Justice Department is looking into an agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf. It wants to determine whether last week’s surprise deal violates federal antitrust statutes. The Justice Department already was looking into any antitrust issues involving the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Both golf leagues are involved in an antitrust case now in federal court. The agreement would end that litigation. The deal is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi’s national wealth fund to pool commercial businesses in a new for-profit company.

MLB commissioner suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids. Manfred says umpires are erring on the side of not ejecting when they are less than 100% certain of a violation. New York Mets pitchers Drew Smith and Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán have been ejected this year, triggering 10-game suspensions. Manfred says: “I think it is fair to say across the board the violation situations were in the unquestionable zone.”

Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024. Manfred says: “There’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here” and adds ”We ought to let the dust settle.” MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts and larger bases.

Diversity study finds percentage of Black MLB players at another record low

An annual study reviewing diversity hiring for Major League Baseball reported a record low of Black players on opening day rosters for the second straight year. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters. That’s down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. Both figures are the lowest recorded in the study since it began in 1991, when 18% of MLB players were Black. The report examined a range of positions throughout the league using data for the 2023 season.

