AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:34 a.m. EDT

Jamaica holds France to a 0-0 draw in a surprising Women’s World Cup opener

SYDNEY (AP) — Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup so far by holding France to a 0-0 draw. France’s Kadidiatou Diani struck the bar with a 90th-minute header but one of the tournament favorites had to settle for a point. The draw saw Jamaica pick up its first ever point in the competition. That was despite Jamaica ending the game with 10 players after Khadija Shaw was sent off in time added on. Diani had France’s best chances to score a winner but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Live updates | McIlroy makes early move with consecutive birdies in final round of British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy has made up four shots by the turn in the final round of the British Open. McIlroy started the day tied for 11th. He was nine shots behind Brian Harman but had moved into a tie for second. He was within five shots of the lead after his first nine holes. McIlroy made three consecutive birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes at Royal Liverpool. He was at 6-under par in a tie with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm and Cameron Young. Harman was 1-over par through his first four holes.

Australian Titmus sets WR in 400m freestyle as Ledecky settles for silver

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand. Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada, the world-record holder in the event, finished fourth. The race by the three superstar women overshadowed the world-record performance of rising French star Leon Marchand. Marchand won the 400 IM in 4:02.50 breaking the previous mark of 4:03.84 set by American Michael Phelps in 2008.

Marta enters her sixth Women’s World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil’s first championship

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches. It shouldn’t be difficult for the Selecao, who start Group F play on Monday against tournament newcomer Panama in Adelaide, Australia. Brazil has qualified for all nine World Cups and is a perfect 8-0 in its opening matches. Superstar Marta has said her sixth World Cup will be her last and she hopes to end with not only Brazil’s first title, but with the distinction of becoming the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments.

Frelick’s exceptional debut performance helps Brewers rally to beat Braves 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Frelick went 3 for 3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. Austin Riley homered for the fifth straight game in a losing cause to tie a Braves franchise record. Riley has gone 10 of 21 with nine runs, six homers and 16 RBIs over his last five games. Riley’s three-run shot off Adrian Houser in the third gave the Braves a 3-0 lead. Frelick made sure the Brewers came all the way back.

Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it. Harman made two bogeys in four holes and his lead was down to two. But he didn’t drop a shot the rest of the way and finished with a 69. He was five ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since Jean Van de Velde in 1999.

Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier. He struggled just to make the cut on Friday. This time he shot the lowest round ever at Royal Liverpool in the Open to put himself back in contention to win the claret jug. Rahm shot an 8-under 63 that was his best ever round in any major. He says “today it wasn’t a consolation hug” with his family.

Sophia Smith wows in her Women’s World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup. She made a splash with a pair of goals and an assist in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the tournament. Smith has had a quick rise on the international stage after missing out on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. She rebounded from the disappointment and was named last year’s U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and the MVP of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Jets fans flock to training camp to get their first look at Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ third practice of training camp marked the first session open to the public. It gave about 2,000 ecstatic fans their first in-person glimpse of their team’s new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. They greeted him with chants that turned to loud cheers when he waved at them as he took the field. Rodgers then put on a show with a terrific practice that included some precise passing and a few jaw-dropping throws. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April in hopes the four-time NFL MVP can help end the league’s longest playoff drought at 12 years.

Shohei Ohtani’s future is still uncertain as the Angels ponder a momentous decision

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s future has been the talk of baseball all year long, and the forecast isn’t much clearer as the Los Angeles Angels reach the last 10 days before the MLB trade deadline. Ohtani is in the final year of his contract before unrestricted free agency, and the Angels must decide whether to trade their generational superstar for a probable motherlode or to risk the possibility of losing him for practically nothing in the winter. Ohtani said he has no assurances he won’t be traded, and he didn’t acknowledge any discussions about a contract extension.

