AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:33 p.m. EDT

Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory

DETROIT (AP) — Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday. It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history. Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs. Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever’s life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 pitch from Peguero. On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw. The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Carlos Alcaraz won’t fret about sounding humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz played for the second straight day at Wimbledon and won again. So did unseeded American Chris Eubanks. Stefanos Tsitsipas played for the fifth day in a row on Saturday — and he also won again. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur all advanced to the fourth round of the women’s bracket. The rain that messed up the schedule for much of Week 1 at the All England Club returned again, too, leaving several matches suspended. Among the players who will resume on Sunday is No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gregg Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the San Antonio Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday. There has often been speculation about the 74-year-old Popovich’s future, though after the team landed the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama last month it was presumed that the five-time champion would continue coaching. And now, it’s official. The Spurs announced the move in a two-sentence release, not detailing any of the terms, without any quotes from Popovich or team personnel.

NBA reveals long-awaited plans for in-season tournament that’ll start in November

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coming soon: the NBA Cup. The NBA unveiled the details Saturday of its inaugural in-season tournament, which will have a prize pool of about $18 million and will be capped by a championship game — which won’t count in the standings — in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. It’s an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanted for years, giving teams a trophy to play for during the regular season. And now, it’s finally reality.

Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the Rays 6-1 in battle of top teams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11 and won his seventh straight decision, a 6-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays that gave the MLB-best Atlanta Braves their 20th win in 22 games. Strider joined Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan and Arizona’s Zac Gallen as the only 11-game winners in the majors. He improved to 7-0 over his last eight starts and boosted his majors-leading strikeout total to 166. Sean Murphy homered for the third straight game, a career best for Atlanta’s All-Star catcher. His three-run shot finished a four-run, fourth-inning against rookie Taj Bradley. Strider allowed no runs and four hits over 6 1-3 innings.

Nasa Hataoka turns in a prime-time performance to lead US Women’s Open at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open went to prime time and so did Nasa Hataoka. The 24-year-old from Japan shot a 66 in the wind at Pebble Beach to take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz. Not only was that the best score of the championship, Hataoka was nearly nine shots better than the field average. She went from six shots behind to one shot ahead in pursuit of his first major. Corpuz caught a bad lie on her last hole for a bogey and a 71. She will try to join Michelle Wie West as Hawaii’s only two major champions.

Elliott still looking for 1st 2023 win as he returns to home track in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Chase Elliott says he can’t rely on repeating last summer’s success, starting with his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as his path to NASCAR’s playoffs. Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has endured too much adversity in 2023 to assume he’ll extend his streak of seven consecutive appearances in the playoffs. Elliott enters the Atlanta race Sunday night only 24th in the Cup Series standings. He won last summer’s Atlanta race but is still looking for his first win this season. Aric Almirola won the pole to lead another strong Atlanta qualifying day for Ford.

Wembanyama gets some lessons from Kareem and Isiah Thomas at NBA Con

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama freely acknowledged that he was often confused in his first NBA Summer League game, going as far as to say that there were times when he didn’t know what he was doing. He’s in good company. Wembanyama shared the stage for a conversation on Saturday at NBA Con with a pair of champions, Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Isiah Thomas. And they may have given the San Antonio Spurs rookie a bit of solace by revealing that when they were breaking into the league, they had moments when they were lost as well.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.