AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:33 a.m. EDT

Analysis: The Wemby Show is underway, and opening night was a circus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final numbers for Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut: nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists. None of it mattered much. The Wemby Show is underway. The outcome on Friday night will be forgotten in the next couple days. But for the 17,500 people who bought tickets, most of them just to say they saw Wembanyama’s first time sweating in a Spurs game uniform, it was a night to remember.

The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament. Only one match was completed before play was suspended on all outside courts. Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court. The 13th-seeded Brazilian reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open. Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums started as scheduled. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Elena Rybakina are scheduled to play Saturday.

Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person, who he later found out was Spears, grabbed him from behind. Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. But police say surveillance video shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama.

Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve

LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft. Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs while playing centerfield for the Tigers. The hard-throwing Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the top selection for the second time in three years. Pittsburgh manager Ben Cherington says the group at the top goes deeper than Crews and Skenes. Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and high school prospects Max Clark and Walker Jenkins could be in the mix to go No. 1 overall if the Pirates look elsewhere.

Majors-leading Braves beat the Rays 2-1 in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a weekend series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28. The AL-best Rays are 57-34 but have lost a season-high six straight. That may not be the lone reason for concern, though, after starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow left the game in the sixth inning with what the club described as “cramping.”

Bailey Tardy brings her best to Pebble Beach for 2-shot lead at US Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Tardy has picked the right time and the right place for her best golf. She had a 31 on the front nine at Pebble Beach and finished with a 68. That gave her a two-shot lead in the U.S. Women’s Open. Tardy is a 26-year-old rookie on the LPGA Tour who is No. 455 in the women’s world ranking. She figures if she has a tee time at Pebble and an LPGA Tour card, she’s good enough to win. Rose Zhang had a 71 to stay in the game. Only six players remain under par going to the weekend.

Jay Monahan to return to PGA Tour commissioner role after month break

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work. Monahan has told the tour he will resume his job on July 17. That will be about a month since Monahan stepped away for what was referred to only as a medical situation. His surprise departure was a week after announcing the tour’s stunning agreement to work with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan says in a note to the tour’s policy board, staff and players that his health has improved. He will not be in Washington on Tuesday when two PGA Tour executives testify at a Senate hearing on the deal.

Wembanyama debuts after two top-5 picks hurt in thrilling finish to the previous Summer League game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA game had a tough act to follow. While the San Antonio rookie waited to make his NBA Summer League debut Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the game before his ended with a thrilling finish. Jabari Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally the Houston Rockets to a 100-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that saw two top-five picks unable to finish the game due to injuries. Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 selection, and Amen Thompson, the fourth overall pick, were both hurt.

Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay following hazing investigation

Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. The school says an investigation led by law firm ArentFox did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But the report says there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He says in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations. Investigators say the hazing often happened in the team’s locker room.

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100 meters at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds Friday night to capture the U.S. championships title two years after having her national title stripped because of a doping violation. The 23-year-old Richardson easily qualified for next month’s world championships, which will mark her first major international meet. Earning the second and third spots in the event were Brittany Brown and Tamari Davis. Richardson has not looked in this good of form since the 2021 Olympic Trials, when she routed the field, only to have the result vacated when her drug test showed she had used marijuana. She admitted she had used it to relieve stress after learning her mother had died. That episode triggered a debate about whether marijuana should really be on the banned list.

