AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:32 p.m. EDT

Michael Penix Jr. throws late TD pass, lifts No. 8 Washington to wild 36-33 win over No. 7 Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining after another questionable fourth-down decision by Oregon, and Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday in another wild chapter to their heated rivalry. Penix needed just two plays to go 53 yards in 33 seconds after Oregon was stopped on foruth-and-3 at the Washington 47 with 2:11 remaining. Penix threw a 35-yard strike to Ja’Lynn Polk between two defenders, then hit Odunze on a back-shoulder throw at the goal line to give Washington the lead.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Oregon-Washington embrace 4-down football; Don’t assume Ducks-Huskies rematch

Imagine football without the kick. No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington gave a glimpse into that world Saturday in what might go down as the game of the year. The final play was a missed field goal by the Ducks — cruel irony in some ways — that allowed the Huskies to stay unbeaten. Both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer fully embraced four-down football. And we should, too — even when it doesn’t work out.

No. 1 Georgia loses Bowers early, scores 27 straight to beat Vandy 37-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as top-ranked Georgia shook off both an early kickoff and losing star tight end Brock Bowers to a left foot injury before halftime in beating Vanderbilt 37-20 Saturday. Georgia extended its school record and longest active FBS winning streak to 24 consecutive games. Bowers hurt his left foot midway through the second quarter. It didn’t matter as Georgia scored 27 straight points to take control. Vanderbilt lost its sixth straight overall and sixth consecutive to Georgia.

Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston dominated Texas during the regular season, winning nine of 13 matchups. Now the Rangers get another chance at the Astros when they meet for the first time in the playoffs in a Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line starting Sunday night in Houston. The Astros completed the regular season matchup against the Rangers with a three-game walloping at the beginning of September. Houston clubbed 16 homers to sweep that series by a combined score of 39-10. But despite the lopsided results this season, both teams say they’ll start with a clean slate for this series.

Seven months after signing $111 million deal, D-backs’ Corbin Carroll looking like a bargain

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie sensation Corbin Carroll has shown a knack for the postseason through his first five games, batting .412 with two homers, six walks and two stolen bases. Among the fastest players in MLB, he plays the game with a controlled recklessness that already has earned him a $111 million contract. Carroll signed that contract during spring training after just 32 games in the big leagues. So far, it’s looking like a bargain. Arizona has advanced to the NLCS after sweeping the Dodgers in a best-of-five series.

49ers TE George Kittle fined more than $13,000 for profane T-shirt about the Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys. Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last week that said “F Dallas,” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason. The league announced that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction. Kittle said earlier in the week that he expected to be fined but said it would be worth the penalty “100%. I’d do it again.”

Arizona rebounds from narrow losses with 44-6 victory over No. 19 Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 342 yards, Jonah Coleman had 168 total yards and three rushing touchdowns and Arizona’s defense forced three turnovers in a 44-6 upset of No. 19 Washington State. The Wildcats scored 44 unanswered points to break through in a big way after nearly upsetting two top-10 teams the last two weeks. Fifita started his third straight game in place of the injured Jayden de Laura, a former Washington State QB. He was masterful from the start against the Cougars, who dropped their second consecutive game after starting 4-0 and reaching No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

Tom Kim with another Saturday 62 in Las Vegas is part of 3-way tie for the lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim shot a 62 at the Shriners Children’s Open and now has a chance for a rare feat — winning the same PGA Tour event twice in one season. Kim shares the lead with Adam Hadwin and Lanto Griffin going into the final round. Fourteen players are within three shots of the lead. Kim also shot 62 on Saturday in Las Vegas a year ago and then beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. That was early in the season. This technically is the same season because the PGA Tour is going back to a calendar season in 2024.

Auston Matthews gets another hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews registered his second hat trick in two games to open the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4. William Nylander had two goals and an assist for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves. Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored. Matthews is the fifth player in NHL history to open a season with back-to-back hat tricks. Matt Boldy, Ryan Hartman, Marco Rossi and Brandon Duhaime scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots.

Germany beats US 3-1 in soccer exhibition as Reyna plays under Berhalter for first time since feud

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug and Jamal Musiala scored three minutes apart early in the second half, and Germany rallied to beat the United States 3-1 in an exhibition as Gio Reyna played under American coach Gregg Berhalter for the first time since their family feud erupted. Christian Pulisic put the 11th-ranked U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, and İlkay Gündogan tied the score in the 39th. Füllkrug got the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute, and Musiala padded the margin in the 61st as No. 15 Germany won its first match since Julian Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as coach.

