AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:31 a.m. EDT

Simone Biles is stepping into the Olympic spotlight again. She is better prepared for the pressure

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles says she is better equipped to handle the challenges that await as she prepares for a third Olympics. The 27-year-old became a touchstone for the discussion around mental health at the Tokyo Games in 2021 when she pulled herself out of several competitions because of mental trauma that made it difficult for her to compete. Biles says she now works with a therapist regularly, even during meets, to help her deal with whatever may come. The seven-time Olympic medalist begins preparations for Paris at the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut.

The NFL schedule-makers have the Chiefs playing on every day but Tuesday next season

With their record-setting quarterback and pop-star dating tight end, the Kansas City Chiefs were the NFL’s version of the Beatles last season. This season the Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will as close to matching the Beatles famous song “Eight Days a Week” than any NFL team in nearly 100 years. Along with the traditional Sunday games, Kansas City is also set to play games this season on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in an odd occurrence that has happened only once before in the NFL in 1927 with the New York Yankees.

The Celtics are in a good headspace as they head to a 3rd consecutive Eastern Conference finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the third consecutive season following their 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also like the headspace they are in after facing their first true dose of adversity this postseason. Boston played the entire second round without center Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to recover from a strained calf. But they were carried throughout the series by the play of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a great sign for a group that finds itself four victories from making its second trip the NBA Finals in three seasons. Up next is some rest before a matchup with either the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers

Doncic posts 31-point triple-double as Mavericks top Thunder to take 3-2 series lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points in a triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-92 and take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. He made 12 of 22 field goals and had 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Game 5 for his sixth career playoff triple-double. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 19 points and P.J. Washington added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas. The Mavericks can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win Saturday at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the top-seeded Thunder.

PGA Championship begins with sunshine and soft turf at Valhalla in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The PGA Championship is underway after a 10-minute delay from fog. It’s already been a wild week of weather with rain softening Valhalla Golf Club. But it shouldn’t take long for this PGA to develop. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are among those playing in the morning with sunshine above and soggy turf below. McIlroy confirmed this week he’s getting divorced. Woods is playing for only the third time this year. Koepka is the defending champion. And Spieth is chasing the final leg of the Grand Slam. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler plays in the afternoon.

Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco suspended 10 games by MLB for foreign substance found in glove

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco has received a 10-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball rules prohibiting foreign substances. Blanco was ejected from Tuesday night’s start against the Oakland Athletics. His penalty, which also included an undisclosed fine, was announced by MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Blanco will not appeal the suspension, which was set to begin Wednesday night against Oakland. Blanco was ejected at the start of the fourth inning Tuesday night after umpires found a foreign substance that first base ump Erich Bacchus said was “the stickiest stuff” he’d felt on a glove.

Makar scores 2 goals and Avalanche beat Stars 5-3 in Game 5 to stay alive in playoffs

DALLAS (AP) — Colorado defenseman Cale Makar scored two goals, the second after Casey Mittelstadt’s go-ahead tally in the third period and the Avalanche beat top-seeded Dallas 5-3 in Game 5. The Avs snapped their three-game losing streak and extended the second-round Western Conference Series. Game 6 is Friday night in Colorado. Mittelstadt scored just 1:12 into the third period to make it 3-2. Maker added an unassisted goal about three minutes later. Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev had 23 saves. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots. Joe Pavelski had his first goal of these playoffs for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen and rookie Logan Stankoven scored the other Dallas goals, and Jason Robertson had two assists.

Netflix will carry NFL games on Christmas Day for 3 years, including 2 this upcoming season

Netflix and the NFL announced a three-year deal for the streaming giant to carry games on Christmas Day. Netflix will have both games this year and at least one game in 2025 and ’26. Netflix announced during its upfront presentation to advertisers that it will have defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City at Pittsburgh followed by Baltimore at Houston. Netflix began airing NFL programming last year with the series “Quarterback.” A series on wide receivers will premiere this year. Netflix began airing live sports events last year, but it was exhibition events in golf and tennis. It is also scheduled to air the July 20 bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul and next year will start carrying World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship show, “Raw.”

The NFL schedule has been released. Now it’s time for the social media snark

The NFL schedule has been released. That means the snark can begin. The league’s 32 teams all have social media teams working toward this day, trying to one-up each other on creative ways to announce their opponents. In many ways, the event is their Super Bowl, with teams planning the release well in advance. There were several entertaining entries in this year’s batch. The New England Patriots channeled the 90s classic movie “Good Will Hunting.” The Los Angeles Chargers had a video game theme from “The Sims.”

NFL schedule: 9 playoff rematches include Ravens-Chiefs and Rams-Lions on opening week

Even though the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not occur until almost the midpoint of the season, NFL fans will be treated to a pair of playoff rematches on the opening weekend. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs begin their quest for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in the Kickoff Game while the Los Angeles Rams are at the Detroit Lions in the Sunday night game on Sept. 8. The two playoff rematches on Week 1 are among nine on this year’s regular schedule, which was released by the league Wednesday night.

