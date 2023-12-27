AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:03 p.m. EST

Odds for more sports betting expansion could fade after rapid growth to 38 states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sports betting has spread rapidly across U.S. states in the past five years. But the odds for further expansion may be fading as state legislatures prepare to return to work in 2024. A 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court opened the way for states to legalize sports betting. Since then, a total of 38 have done so. But proposals in some other states have become bogged down by political resistance and competing financial interests from casinos, tribal gaming groups, horse tracks and other gambling operations. California and Texas — the two most populous states — are among the dozen where sports betting still is illegal.

Morant has quickly gotten the Memphis Grizzlies rolling, and oozing optimism

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant is quickly re-establishing himself as one of the NBA’s best players upon his return from a 25-game suspension and the Memphis Grizzlies are reaping the benefits. Morant has averaged 28.8 points through his first four games since returning from a ban that stemmed from his antics with guns on social media. The Grizzlies had gone 6-19 without the All-Star guard and have gone 4-0 since his return. Morant also was named Western Conference Player of the Week in just his first week back. Jenkins says “it’s awesome” that Morant “got recognized for his stellar play,” and “for the team’s stellar play over the past week.” Memphis still has 53 games left to climb back into the playoff picture.

Brissett to start for the Commanders against the 49ers after Howell was pulled from the last 2 games

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett is set to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Sunday when they host the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers. Ron Rivera announced before practice Wednesday that the 31-year-old journeyman would be the starter. Sam Howell started the first 15 games of the season. He was pulled from each of the previous two. Washington has lost six in a row to fall to 4-11. The 49ers are 13 1/2-point favorites coming off their home loss to Baltimore. Brissett last started an NFL game Nov. 27, 2022, for Cleveland.

Teenager Najiah Knight wants to be the first woman at bull riding’s top level. It’s an uphill dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Najiah Knight is a 17-year-old bull rider with a big dream. She wants to be the first woman to compete at the top level of the Professional Bull Riders tour. She’s garnered attention in bull riding circles for years. She’s eligible for the top tour at 18, but the competition is fierce and the sport dangerous. Najiah insists her dream is achievable. She was the only woman to qualify in her age group for the Junior World Finals this month. She fell off in her two attempts but chalks it up as the latest step in her journey. Fellow riders and league officials say she has the passion needed but an uphill climb ahead. Her family says she’s fearless and has always wanted to be the first woman at the top.

NBA approves sale of Dallas Mavericks to families that run Las Vegas Sands casino company

DALLAS (AP) — The NBA has approved the sale of controlling interest of the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to the families that run the Las Vegas Sands casino company. The deal was approved just shy of a month since the families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont announced their intention to buy the club. The purchase is in the valuation range of $3.5 billion. Patrick Dumont will be Mavericks governor. He is Adelson’s son-in-law and president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands. Adelson is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. Cuban is expected to maintain control of basketball operations. There’s no indication the club would leave Dallas.

CFP matchups: Yards will be hard in Michigan-Alabama; red-zone success could decide Texas-Washington

The final four-team College Football Playoff promises to be one of the closest in the 10-year history of the event. The combined spread of the two New Year’s Day semifinals sits at six points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 1 Michigan is a 1 1/2-point favorite against fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 3 Texas is a 4 1/2-point favorite over No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The matchups that will decide each CFP semifinal.

Amari Cooper’s record-setting day highlights a milestone week for NFL wide receivers

Several wide receivers had milestone performances this past week, but no one could do what Amari Cooper did for the Cleveland Browns. Cooper caught 11 passes for a franchise-record 265 yards and two TDs in a 36-22 win over the Houston Texans to become the fourth player ever with at least three games with 200 yards receiving and two TDs. Cooper joined Don Hutson, who did it four times, as well as Charley Hennigan and Tyreek Hill, who each did it three times. Among the other receivers with milestone performances last week were Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua.

In its 75th year, the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll is still driving discussion across the sport

When it was introduced 75 years ago, the purpose of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was to foster discussion and debate. That has not changed. Whether the controversy is over which team a national panel of 63 voters installs at No. 1 each Monday, or whether certain teams should be included at all, the poll continues to produce talking points that have spilled from water coolers of yesterday to the social media of the modern age.

Naomi Osaka hits practice court to prepare for her tennis return at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former No. 1 and new mom Naomi Osaka has hit the practice court ahead of the Brisbane International as she prepares for her much anticipated return to tennis. Osaka will make her WTA comeback at the tournament which begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena. A two-time Australian and U.S. Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant. The U.S.-based Japanese player and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July. Rafael Nadal is also set to return from injury in Brisbane in a 32-man field so strong that Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will have to qualify to feature in it.

Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history. Detroit became the league’s first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing them their 26th consecutive defeat to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season. Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the Philadelphia 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16. Detroit’s next game is Thursday night against Boston on the road.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.