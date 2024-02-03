AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:29 p.m. EST

The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors’ 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State’s 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors. Curry wasn’t finished, adding eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws. Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Dejounte Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

Clark sets Pebble Beach record with 60 for 1-shot lead. With bad weather, it might be enough to win

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark came inches from a sub-60 round at Pebble Beach. He settled for a 60 to set the course record and take a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And it might be enough for the win at the $20 million signature event. That depends on Mother Nature. Heavy rain and gusts up to 60 mph were expected overnight and into Sunday. The PGA Tour might have to decide if they can even finish on Monday. If not, it would revert to a 54-hole tournament and Clark would be the winner. He leads over Ludvig Aberg.

Pitino: NCAA enforcement arm `a joke’ that’s `of no value anymore’ and `should be disbanded’

NEW YORK (AP) — With legal disputes escalating over the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes, Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino believes it’s time for the NCAA to stand down when it comes to policing member schools. The first-year St. John’s coach says the NCAA enforcement staff is “a joke” and “should be disbanded” because it’s “of no value anymore.” The 71-year-old Pitino had his own history of run-ins with the NCAA when he coached at Louisville. He volunteered his current thoughts on the organization Saturday after St. John’s lost to top-ranked UConn at Madison Square Garden.

Kingsbury withdraws name from consideration for Raiders offensive coordinator, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, according to person informed of the decision. Kingsbury had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private. Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here. Kingsbury spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst.

NFL players enthusiastic about prospect of pursuing Olympic gold when flag football debuts in 2028

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill is a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins receiver likes the idea of also having an opportunity to pursue Olympic gold when flag football debuts in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. That’s a sentiment shared by other NFL stars, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram are among the players representing the AFC and NFC at the Pro Bowl Games. The event concludes Sunday with a seven-on-seven flag exhibition that will offer fans and a national television audience a sense of what the sport could look like with such highly skilled talent on the field.

Hamlin wins exhibition Clash at the Coliseum as NASCAR moves race up a day to avoid California storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race that NASCAR hurried into a one-day show to avoid a dangerous “Pineapple Express” storm headed toward California. Hamlin started from the pole and led 59 of the 151 laps. NASCAR only planned to run heat races Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the main event scheduled for Sunday. But with heavy rains and flooding expected, NASCAR eliminated the heats, set the field of 23 by practice speeds, and started the race just 30 minutes after qualifying. A planned “halftime” performance by Machine Gun Kelly was canceled.

Joaquin Niemann has to settle for 70 as his LIV Golf lead shrinks to 4 shots over Rahm

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann was 11 shots worse than his opening round of LIV Golf Mayakoba. He still shot a 70 on Saturday and leads the opening event of the Saudi-funded league by four shots. Masters champion Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester of South Africa were chasing him. Rahm was the biggest name LIV signed in the offseason. He overcame an early bogey for a 67. Burmester won in back-to-back weeks in South Africa during the offseason. He shot a 66. Niemann is going for his first individual title in LIV Golf. He shot a 59 in the first round.

Smith-Wade delivers big play on defense, National beats American 16-7 in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception 83 yards in the final two minutes to set up a decisive score and secure the National’s 16-7 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl. In a game dominated by defense, Smith-Wade sprawled out to pick off a deep ball from Tennessee’s Joe Milton III. Oregon’s Bo Nix threw a 2-yard touchdown pass but played only two series. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. didn’t play in the game. South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler threw for a TD in one of his two drives for the American team.

O’Keeffe smashes women’s US Olympic trials record in marathon debut, earns spot in Paris Games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fiona O’Keeffe smashed the women’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials record in her debut at the distance to secure her spot in the Paris Games. O’Keeffe finished in a time 2 hours, 22 minutes, 10 seconds to break the American marathon trials mark of 2:25:38 set by Shalane Flanagan in 2012. Emily Sisson was second and Dakotah Lindwurm surged into third to make Team USA for Paris. On the men’s side, training partners and good friends Conner Mantz and Clayton Young finished 1-2 to qualify. Leonard Korir used a late surge to take third but now plays the waiting game until May to see if a third Olympic spot is unlocked on the American men’s marathon side.

