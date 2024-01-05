AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:29 a.m. EST

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline. The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver. Curry led Golden State with 30 points.

Analysis: Resting starters is an easy decision in the NFL

Resting starters to prevent injuries ahead of the playoffs is an easier decision in the NFL. Football is too violent to worry about a long layoff causing rust. If coaches have an opportunity to give key players, especially quarterbacks, a game off with playoff seeds or positioning locked in, most are going to take it. And, they should. The Dolphins lost edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in the final minutes of a 56-19 loss to Baltimore last week. It served as a reminder for other coaches going into the final game of the regular season. There’s too much risk in a physical sport.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces judge as officials accuse him of having sex with a 14-year-old

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has appeared in a Dominican court to face allegations that he had a brief relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a small car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. A judge who is scheduled to issue a ruling in the case on Friday has several options, including releasing Franco on bond and preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco.

Maui Musings: Tommy Fleetwood the epitome of grace in losing

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood arrived at Kapalua only to see highlights of the Canadian Open on TV. That’s the tournament where Nick Taylor made a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole over Fleetwood. It was a big moment for Taylor. He became the first Canadian in 68 years to win his national open. Lost in the pandemonium was the graciousness of Fleetwood in defeat. The warm smile when the putt fell. The genuine hug he shared with Taylor. Fleetwood says it was a great moment for Taylor and for Canada, and there’s no reason to be upset about that.

Antetokounmpo has 44 points, 14 rebounds, Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, 125-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame an electric performance by Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday night. Wembanyama had 27 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34. Wembanyama’s first meeting with Antetokounmpo was delayed by the French rookie’s sprained ankle Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, but it proved to be worth the wait. Antetokounmpo drew a charge on Wembanyama after hitting a 3-pointer to it at 118 with three minutes remaining. The Greek star hit his second 3-pointer of the game 34 seconds later to give the Bucks a 121-118 lead.Wembanyama responded by blocking Damian Lillard’s layup and making a 3-pointer to tie it with 53 second left.

Nadal misses 3 match points before losing in the quarterfinals of his tour comeback in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal missed three match points and needed a medical time out before losing in the quarterfinals of his tournament comeback following a year-long injury layoff. The 22-time major winner failed to convert three match points in the second set and No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson rallied to win 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Thompson moved into a Brisbane International semifinal against second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Nadal opened the tournament with two straight-set wins but was pushed for 3 hours and 25 minutes in what was his third match in four nights. In the women’s semifinals, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will meet compatriot and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.

Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius freed after serving nearly 9 years in prison for killing girlfriend

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Officials say South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole after serving nearly nine years in prison for killing his girlfriend. The Department of Corrections gave no more details of Pistorius’ release. The announcement came around 8:30 a.m., indicating that officials released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner early in the morning. Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his almost 13-and-a-half-year murder sentence for killing model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November. Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham riding a wave of euphoria in charge through English soccer leagues

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are three years into their unlikely ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham and their enthusiasm is far from fading. “Deadpool” star Reynolds sends text messages to players after games, posts on social media after the team’s matches and says his love for Wrexham is “indescribable.” There seems an unstoppable momentum in the team too. Wrexham won the fifth-tier National League last season and now is making a push for promotion from fourth-tier League Two. The team has a break from league play this weekend when it plays local rival Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. The buzz around Wrexham and its celebrity ownership reached new levels during a cup run last year.

Women’s basketball community sees new NCAA-ESPN deal as a first step with more work to be done

Members of the women’s basketball community say the new NCAA eight-year deal with ESPN that will pour an estimated $65 million annually into the sport reflects the growth of the game. Now many are looking for one missing piece that is important to them: A revenue sharing program. That may just be more of a formality at this point. NCAA President Charlie Baker indicated that the institution is committed to adding revenue sharing for women’s basketball.

