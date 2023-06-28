AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:27 a.m. EDT

Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and owns 4 Grand Slam titles at age 22. Can she win Wimbledon, too?

Iga Swiatek is coming off her third title in the past four years on the French Open’s red clay. She also won a championship on the U.S. Open’s hard courts and reached the semifinals on that surface at the Australian Open. And what about on grass courts? Wimbledon has been her least successful Grand Slam tournament so far. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek is just 5-3 at the All England Club and has never made it past the fourth round there. Play begins at Wimbledon on Monday.

National Women’s Soccer League experiencing youth movement as teenagers take the field

There’s a youth movement going on in the National Women’s Soccer League. Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the league right out of high school. She’s so talented she earned a spot on the U.S. team that will play in this summer’s World Cup. A change in league rules also paved the way for two 15-year-olds to launch pro careers. Olivia Moultrie of the Portland Thorns was the trailblazer for the movement when she successfully sued the league in 2021 to play before she was 18.

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin says the bodies of Jack Janway; his wife, Terry Janway; and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway. Hamlin says investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Johnson’s race team has announced it is withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat ChiSox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings. It’s first time he has gone deep twice while also pitching. The superstar from Japan struck out 10 in a 6 1/3-inning start that ended because of a cracked fingernail. He’s the sixth player in major league history to homer at least twice and strike out at least 10.

76ers face an uncertain future with Harden and Harris deals up in the air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of entering next season without James Harden. All signs point to Harden declining his $35.6 million option on Thursday and entering this summer as an unrestricted free agent. That leaves the 2018 NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star free to sign with any team. Tobias Harris stumped for a Harden return as he grabbed rebounds and posed for selfies with children Tuesday at a Fanatics promotion. The 76ers lost in the second round of the playoffs. It was another early exit for a team that won 54 games and marked 22 seasons since the franchise reached the Eastern Conference finals. It cost coach Doc Rivers his job.

Megan Rapinoe’s role is evolving as the US prepares for a title defense at the Women’s World Cup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s role is changing as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup. The outspoken 37-year-old known for her Easter egg hair colors and the iconic victory pose she struck at the 2019 World Cup is the oldest player on the team now, so change was inevitable heading into the tournament that opens next month in Australia and New Zealand. Rapinoe has been nursing an apparent calf injury she suffered on June 10 while playing for her club team in the National Women’s Soccer League. But she’s not expecting it to hold her back.

Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia

LONDON (AP) — Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group have run onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened. England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protester and carried the person about 50 yards before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary hoardings. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia batter David Warner corralled the other protester.

NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming

The NHL and NHLPA are launching a new Player Inclusion Coalition aimed at diversifying hockey and making it more welcoming. The 20-member group includes current and former men’s and women’s players with minority and LGBTQ+ representation. It’s the latest step in a process started in the summer of 2020 when the police killing of George Floyd led to a worldwide reckoning on racial matters. It also comes on the heels of several incidents related to Pride nights around the league, when a handful of players refused to wear rainbow-colored jerseys for warmups.

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

Carlos Alcaraz — not Novak Djokovic — and Iga Swiatek are the No. 1 seeds for Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon. Alcaraz and Swiatek were expected to lead the fields because the All England Club adhered to the latest ATP and WTA rankings. Alcaraz overtook Novak Djokovic atop the men’s rankings on Monday. Djokovic has not played since collecting his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on June 11 and slid to No. 2. Alcaraz rose one spot after winning the grass-court tournament at Queen’s Club on Sunday. Swiatek has been No. 1 since April 2022.

