AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:26 a.m. EST

‘Generational player’ Caitlin Clark puts on a show, dropping 44 as No. 3 Iowa tops No. 8 Va Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks could only shake his head when asked about trying to slow down Caitlin Clark, the college women’s basketball sensation from Iowa. Brooks said while he loves his own team that “sometimes you’re playing checkers and she’s playing chess.” He said she is that good. The Associated Press’ 2023 player of the year poured in 44 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Iowa to an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech in a contest of Final Four teams from year ago that lived up to expectations. Clark went 13 of 31 from the field and had five 3-pointers and got to the basket with relative ease.

Virginia RB Perris Jones regains movement after hard hit vs. Louisville, remains hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia officials say running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being immobilized on a flat board and carted off the field after being injured on a play late in the third quarter against No. 11 Louisville on Thursday night. Football spokesman Jim Daves said early Friday in a text that Jones will remain at UofL Hospital overnight. Jones caught a 7-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea and fumbled after being hit on his helmet by Cam’Ron Kelly with several other Cardinals nearby. Malik Washington scooped up the ball near the right sideline and dashed down the field for the go-ahead touchdown to make 21-14. Players from both teams knelt for about 15 minutes as Jones was treated and gently lifted onto the board with his head wrapped between two pads.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, but Haliburton, Pacers rally for 126-124 win over Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored an NBA season-high 54 points, but committed two turnovers after Tyrese Haliburton’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 left and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-124. Haliburton had 29 points and 10 assists and Bennedict Mathurin added 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who blew an 18-point lead and then had to rally from 10 down in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo finished one point shy of his career high, but threw away a pass with 1:03 left, then was stripped by Mathurin with 30 seconds to go. He was 19 for 25 from the field, 16 of 18 on free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds, but also had eight turnovers.

Foreman runs for TD, Bears beat Panthers 16-13 to boost their shot at the top pick in the draft

CHICAGO (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a touchdown and the Chicago Bears boosted their shot at the top pick in the draft, beating the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Thursday night. The Bears (3-7) also boosted their chances at the No. 1 pick because they have Carolina’s first-rounder in 2024. They acquired the pick along with Moore last March for the top selection this year. The Panthers (1-8) are tied with Arizona — which plays Atlanta on Sunday — for the worst record in the NFL. Foreman gave the Bears a 16-10 lead in the third quarter with a 4-yard run. Chicago was clinging to a three-point lead with 1:40 remaining when Carolina’s Eddy Pineiro attempted a 59-yard field goal. The ball landed well short.

Upbeat Bill Belichick hopes trip to Frankfurt can spur Patriots to improve against Colts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bill Belichick was in an unusually upbeat mood as he hoped his New England Patriots team could enjoy the experience of playing against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Perhaps a change of scene to Frankfurt could lift his team out of its 2-7 slump. Belichick and the Patriots have a 3-0 all-time record in regular-season international games, with their last in 2017. It’s their first game in Germany. The Patriots are looking for the first win outside their division this season as they play the 4-5 Colts. New England’s dismal start this year is the franchise’s worst since Belichick’s first season with the team in 2000.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb goes off for Cowboys after sounding off about getting the ball

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb says he doesn’t think the best stretch of his career happens without the Dallas receiver sounding off about his limited role in the blowout loss to San Francisco that preceded it. Dak Prescott doesn’t want to downplay the conversations that grew out of that humbling day in California. But the quarterback says the way that 42-10 loss played out was “just different.” Mike McCarthy says the Niners loss wasn’t so much a catalyst for Lamb’s run of three consecutive 100-yard games. The coach says it’s a reminder of what the 2020 first-round draft pick can do when he gets the ball.

Bryce Young takes blame as Carolina’s offense sputters again in 16-13 loss to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Young repeatedly said he needed to play better. Carolina coach Frank Reich said he needed to do a better job. It was the same message from Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall. Following another anemic offensive performance, it’s clear the Panthers know their offense isn’t playing well enough to win. But still, nothing has changed. Carolina was shut down by Chicago in a 16-13 loss, finishing with a season-low 213 yards and 12 first downs. The Panthers went 3 for 15 on third down and failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second time in the first nine games this season.

Young scores 41, Murray hits go-ahead 3 as the Hawks beat the Magic 120-119 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, then fed Dejounte Murray for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 120-119 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night in a regular-season game in Mexico City. Young had 33 points in the first half for Atlanta (4-3), which played for the first time south of the border. Jalen Johnson had 19 points, Murray added 16 and Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 15. Jalen Suggs scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 17, but missed a 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining on Orlando’s final possession.

Oakland A’s fans are sending MLB owners ‘Stay In Oakland’ boxes as Las Vegas vote nears

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A devoted group of Bay Area baseball fans are sending “Stay In Oakland” boxes to 15 Major League Baseball team owners, imploring them to vote no on the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas. The group is targetting owners who could be swayed to vote against the proposed move during annual league meetings next week. The list includes Boston’s John Henry and the New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner. The boxes contain green A’s caps, baseball cards featuring the owners’ likenesses and a note detailing why they should vote against Las Vegas.

Former New Mexico State players charged with sex crimes in locker-room hazing case

Three former New Mexico State basketball players were charged with multiple sex crimes related to a series of alleged assaults of teammates that led to the disbandment of the team in the middle of last season. A New Mexico grand jury indicted former Aggies Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr. and Doctor Bradley with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. All could face 24 years or more of prison if convicted on all 37 charges filed against the three men. Earlier this week, two former players and a student manager at NMSU filed a civil lawsuit against the school and former coaches, along with Washington, Aiken and Bradley.

