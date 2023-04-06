AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:26 a.m. EDT

Powell and Leonard lead Clippers over Lakers, 125-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Powell scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers improved their playoff seeding chances with a 125-118 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38. James led the Lakers with 33 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers. Anthony Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Ravens GM: Jackson’s status doesn’t affect draft prep

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says Lamar Jackson’s situation isn’t causing the Ravens to look at quarterbacks differently in the upcoming draft. However he did say the team could conceivably take a QB in the first round. DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz hosted a pre-draft news conference. Reporters were told to keep questions focused on the draft. The Ravens put the franchise tag on Jackson last month. Jackson also announced recently that he’d requested a trade. DeCosta wouldn’t comment on the ramifications of that.

LIV and let live: Masters still about who wins green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters chairman Fred Ridley is hopeful of a Masters just like any other. Ridley says the interaction with LIV players at the champions dinner made it feel like everything was normal in the golf world. But it’s been all the chatter for the last 10 months. The Masters gets underway on Thursday. Tiger Woods is playing. Phil Mickelson is back in the field. Bad weather is in the forecast. Ridley believes the Masters is above it all. He says every player in the field wants the same thing. And that’s to be wearing a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Live Updates| LIV’s Oosthuizen tied for lead at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — LIV Golfer Louis Oosthuizen shares the very early lead at the Masters at 1 under in the early going, although fellow tour member Kevin Na is bringing up the rear five shots back of the leaders. So far eight of the LIV golfers are on the course, including former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will tee off later in the day. LIV CEO Greg Norman told the Daily Telegraph earlier in the week that he expects if one the tour’s 18 players wins the Masters they’ll all be there to congratulate the winner on the 18th green similar to a Ryder Cup win.

Max Homa: Golf’s social media star-turned-Masters contender

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Max Homa comes across on social media as snarky, witty and plain funny. And that’s what most golf fans knew about the former NCAA champion until the past few years, when his game suddenly began to match his social media brilliance. Now, Homa’s expected to contend for a green jacket at the Masters, and just imagine what his tweets would look like then. The world’s fifth-ranked player has followed his first win in 2019 with five more, including the Farmer’s Insurance Open in January. Not surprisingly, patrons at Augusta National are recognizing him a lot more these days, and not just for his tweets.

Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star made more major league history. Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready. Ohtani was flagged again in the top of the sixth before his at-bat against Mariners reliever Matt Brash.He became the first player to be called for violations as a pitcher and batter.

Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager until end of season

Frank Lampard is returning to Chelsea as interim manager until the end of the season while the club searches for a fulltime replacement for Graham Potter. It is Lampard’s first role since being fired by Everton in January. The 44-year-old Lampard played for Chelsea from 2001-14 and is the team’s all-time leading scorer. He managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021 before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel. It’s a short-term fix by Chelsea’s American owners. They fired Tuchel in September and Potter on Sunday and are in the process of interviewing candidates for the permanent job. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are options.

Milwaukee, Denver wrap up No. 1 seeds in NBA playoffs

The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever. And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as well. The Bucks will have the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA playoffs, after defeating Chicago 105-92 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is now 58-22 this season; no other team in the league can get to more than 57 wins. Denver’s No. 1 seed out West was secured when New Orleans beat Memphis.

European tour wins case with LIV Golf after panel ruling

An independent tribunal has ruled that the European tour was within its rights to sanction members who competed on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf without permission. An appeal panel at Sports Resolutions found that players including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood committed “serious breaches” of the European tour code of behavior by playing in LIV Golf events last year despite requests to be released having been refused. The ruling allows the European tour to impose fines of $125,000 on players competing in the rival league without a conflicting events release.

Sapporo election could restart bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo’s bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics has been slowed by fallout from the still-developing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Games. The pursuit could resume if Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto is re-elected, as expected, against two anti-Olympic candidates. The Japanese city suspended actively promoting the bid three months ago and hoped damage from Tokyo’s scandal would fade from view. Sapporo was viewed as the favorite of the International Olympic Committee until arrests began last summer connected to bid-rigging, vote-buying, and bribery around the Tokyo Olympics. Without a clear candidate the IOC has pursued Stockholm, Sweden, which now appears as a favorite.

