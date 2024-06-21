AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:25 p.m. EDT

Knoblauch, Oilers successfully challenge for offsides, wiping out apparent Panthers goal

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch and his staff successfully challenged a goal by the Florida Panthers at a crucial juncture of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The offside challenge took a goal by Aleksander Barkov off the board 10 seconds after Adam Henrique scored to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Officials in consultation with the NHL’s situation room in Toronto found Sam Reinhart was in the zone maybe an inch before Barkov carried it in. The sellout crowd of over 18,000 roared when Chris Rooney announced that the play was offside and waved off the goal.

Cue the duck boats: Boston salutes Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship with parade

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have celebrated their 18th NBA championship with the customary duck boat parade through the city. The amphibious vehicles are normally ridden by sightseeing tourists but have been used by all four of Boston’s major professional sports franchises to celebrate championships in recent years. The Celtics broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most league titles when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. On Friday, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his family carried the Larry O’Brien Trophy past a sea of fans on foot as they made their way to TD Garden.

Ukraine back on track after comeback win over Slovakia at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Roman Yaremchuk has scored for Ukraine to clinch a 2-1 win over Slovakia in Duesseldorf and restore its hopes of reaching the European Championship knockout stages. Slovakia took the lead in the 17th minute with a header from Ivan Schranz. Oleksandr Zinchenko crossed low for Mykola Shaparenko to score Ukraine’s first goal of the tournament in the 54th. Yaremchuk then met a long ball from Shaparenko to beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 80th. To advance, Ukraine likely needs at least a draw against Belgium on Wednesday. Slovakia, after its surprising win over Belgium, faces Romania next.

He’s back! Caeleb Dressel looks like himself again, winning at US Olympic swim trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has earned his first individual race of the Paris Games, winning the men’s 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The winner of five gold medals in Tokyo finished finished third in the first individual event, the 100 freestyle. But Dressel will get a chance to defend his 50 free title in Paris after touching in 21.41 seconds. Chris Guiliano claimed his third individual race in Paris with a runner-up finish of 21.61. Regan Smith will also be swimming three individual events at the Olympics after winning the 200 backstroke. Phoebe Bacon also claimed an Olympic berth, edging reigning world champ Claire Curzan. Also, Carson Foster earned his second Olympic race with a win in the 200 individual medley. Shaine Casas grabbed the second spot for Paris.

Sha’Carri Richardson overcomes wobbly start for win in first heat at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson wobbled out of the starting block and raced with her right shoe untied but still won her preliminary 100-meter heat in 10.88 seconds to open her quest to make the Olympics at the U.S. track trials. The 24-year-old sprinter, whose victory three years ago at trials was erased because of a positive test for marijuana, stumbled to her right at the start and was briefly in last place. She overcame that mistake quickly to not only overcome the field but finish with the night’s best opening-round time.

US Olympic and other teams will bring their own AC units to Paris, undercutting environmental plan

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers’ plans to cut carbon emissions. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland says while the U.S. appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games. Hirshland says athletes said AC units were a high priority and something they felt was critical to their performance at the upcoming Olympics. Average temperatures in Paris hover at around 80 degrees in the summer.

Tom Kim builds a 2-shot lead over Scheffler and Morikawa at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Tom Kim talks about building blocks of momentum for the rest of the season. It’s starting to pay off now in the Travelers Championship. Kim started with a 62. He celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday with a 65. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia. Kim made par on the last eight holes and still reached 13-under 127. That’s his lowest 36-hole score. Scheffler is having an easier time at the TPC River Highlands than he did at Pinehurst No. 2 for the U.S. Open. He had a 64.

Sarah Schmelzel takes a 2-shot lead midway through the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Sarah Schmelzel birdied her final two holes for a 5-under 67 to take a two-shot lead midway through the second round of the the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The 30-year-old Schmelzel is winless in six seasons on the LPGA Tour. She led at 6-under 138 after making six birdies and one bogey in her morning round at tree-lined Sahalee. Three former major champions were two shots back: first-round leader Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko and Hinako Shibuno. Top-ranked Nelly Korda was playing in the afternoon after shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round. Korda bogeyed each of her first four holes to fall to 1 over.

Athletics to move to 1st week of 2028 Olympics, swimming to 2nd week, plus some venues changed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics announced changes to its venue plan that it says will create an estimated $156 million in combined savings and revenue increases. Swimming will be held at 38,000-seat SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, basketball will be played at Intuit Dome in Inglewood and gymnastics will be at Crypto.com Arena. To accommodate the opening and closing ceremonies at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium, the traditional schedules for athletics and swimming will be adjusted. Athletics will move to the first week of the games, while swimming will be held the second week. The Los Angeles Olympics will be held from July 14-30, 2028.

Conor McGregor says a broken toe forced him to withdraw from UFC 303

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor posted on Instagram on Friday that a broken toe was the reason he had to pull out of his headline UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler after previously not specifying the injury. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will face top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka in the June 29 main event in Las Vegas in place of the McGregor-Chandler match. McGregor said he would return to the octagon “Chandler or not.”

