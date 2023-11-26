AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:24 p.m. EST

Jalen Hurts runs for winning TD in overtime, Eagles rally past Josh Allen, Bills 37-34

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34. Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, and he outdueled Buffalo’s Josh Allen while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of OT, Hurts ran virtually untouched for the 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon move up, give Pac-12 2 in top 5 for 1st time since 2016

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll to give the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 52 of 62 first-place votes. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24. The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6 and cleared the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3.

FBS newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with 5-7 Minnesota get last 3 bowl slots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Football Bowl Subdivision newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with five-win Minnesota are bound for bowls because of a shortage of six-win teams. Those three teams round out the 82 available spots because only 79 teams achieved the six wins necessary for bowl eligibility. James Madison is 11-1 and Jacksonville State is 8-4 but they are transitioning to full FBS status and wouldn’t be eligible if there were enough six-win teams. Minnesota gets the final slot based on its high Academic Progress Rate score.

Myles Garrett, Dorian Thompson-Robinson among several Browns players injured vs. Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was one of several key players for the Browns who were injured in their loss at the Denver Broncos. Star defensive end Myles Garrett said he felt something pop in his left shoulder and departed Empower Field with his arm in a sling. Cleveland’s best wide receiver, Amari Cooper, suffered a rib injury, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott injured an ankle. The Browns have already weathered more than their share of major injuries this year. Running back Nick Chubb was lost for the season to a knee injury in Week 2 and quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the year with a broken shoulder.

NFL RedZone Channel broadcast interrupted due to fire alarm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sunday’s airing of the late afternoon games on the NFL RedZone Channel literally went code red. The broadcast was interrupted when a fire alarm went off in the NFL Network building, which is located across the street from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park complex. Host Scott Hanson informed viewers that his production crew had to evacuate the studio. An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. The alarm did not effect pregame preparations for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers across the street. RedZone remained on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Hanson and his crew were able to return to the studio a short time later.

Trevor Lawrence throws for 364 yards, Texans miss late field goal as Jags hold on for 24-21 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans. Houston had a chance to tie it with 34 seconds left, but Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar. The Jaguars improved to 8-3, avenging their 37-17 home loss to Houston in Week 3 and creating some separation in the division. The Texans fell to 6-5. C.J. Stroud threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Texas A&M working to hire Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Jimbo Fisher, AP source says

Texas A&M is working on a deal to hire Duke coach Mike Elko, replacing Jimbo Fisher with his former defensive coordinator for four years in College Station. A person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that an agreement hasn’t been finalized but Elko has emerged as the school’s top target. Another person with knowledge of the situation tells the AP that Elko has informed Duke about his talks with Texas A&M. Elko left the Aggies to take his first head coaching job at Duke after the 2021 season and went 15-8 in two seasons. Texas A&M fired Fisher earlier this month, paying a record buyout of more than $75 million.

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz knows beating No. 2 Michigan would be tall task. He says ‘anything is possible’

Other than the people inside the Iowa football building and the team’s most optimistic fans, few expect the Hawkeyes to pose much of a challenge to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Doubts that the No. 18 Hawkeyes can upset the second-ranked Wolverines are illustrated by the point spread. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Iowa as a 22 1/2-point underdog for Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says his team has won as a long shot before and that anything is possible in sports.

Boise State-UNLV set for Mountain West title game after computer breaks three-way tie for first

UNLV will host Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday after a computer ranking was used to break a three-way tie for first place. Boise State, UNLV and San Jose State each finished the regular season 6-2 in conference play. Because all three teams did not face each other and no team was included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the tie was broken by an average of four computer rankings. The Rebels had the highest overall average ranking and earned the right to host the championship game.

Mississippi State hires Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to be its new head coach

Mississippi State has hired Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to be its new head coach. Lebby has been offensive coordinator for the Sooners the last two years after two seasons holding the same position at Mississippi. Lebby is the son-in-law of former Baylor coach Art Briles and worked as an assistant under Briles, who was fired an an investigation into the mishandling of sexual assault complaints by the school and athletic department. This will be his first head coaching job and Mississippi State’s third head coach in as many seasons. The Bulldogs finished their season 5-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.