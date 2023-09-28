AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:24 p.m. EDT

Orioles clinch the AL East title with their 100th win of the season, 2-0 over Red Sox

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander homered in the first, DL Hall worked out of a sixth-inning jam and the Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East title with a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Dean Kremer allowed two hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight, and the Orioles reached 100 wins for the sixth time in team history and first since 1980. Now the Orioles will enter the postseason as the top seed in the American League. The team also announced on the scoreboard after the third inning that it had reached an agreement with the state keeping the Orioles in Baltimore for at least the next 30 years.

Analysis: Adrian Griffin, as he enters Year 1 as a coach, is the winner of the Lillard trade

The Milwaukee Bucks were winners of the Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes, obviously, because they got him. Damian Lillard was a winner of the sweepstakes, also obviously, because now he gets a chance to really contend for an NBA title, even if he didn’t get sent to Miami like he preferred. Lillard and the Bucks were not the biggest winners, however. That title goes to Adrian Griffin, who is about to officially start Year 1 as a head coach.

The Ryder Cup is finally here. US skipper Zach Johnson says it’s time to let the thoroughbreds loose

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup is finally here and U.S. captain Zach Johnson says it’s time to let the thoroughbreds run. The final act before the first session was the opening ceremony. Johnson told the host nation that Italy has given so much to America and he hopes America can give something back at Marco Simone. European captain Luke Donald has an idea: How about that 17-inch trophy? It all gets going Friday morning with four matches of foursomes. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns face Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the first match. Johnson is sitting out Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety whose hit landed him in hospital, make peace by going bowling

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter and the Colorado State safety whose late hit landed him in the hospital showed there are no hard feelings by going bowling. Hunter and defensive back Henry Blackburn went to a bowling alley in the Boulder area on Wednesday to roll a few frames. Hunter was running a deep route in the first quarter of a game on Sept. 16 when he was hit by Blackburn shortly after the ball sailed over his head. Hunter returned to the game but later left to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated liver. Hunter missed last weekend’s 42-6 loss at Oregon.

Red Sox say Tim Wakefield is in treatment, asks for privacy after illness outed by Schilling

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer. The news led to an outpouring of support for Wakefield – and criticism of Schilling. Wakefield is 57. He retired in 2012 with a 200-192 record and 4.41 ERA in more than 3,000 major league innings. He was a part of Boston’s 2004 and ’07 World Series championships and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Orioles announce new 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards on same night they clinch AL East

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years. That’s according to an announcement after the third inning of Thursday night’s game against Boston. A message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board. The team’s lease was to expire at the end of the year. The Orioles beat the Red Sox 2-0 to clinch the AL East title.

With new rules, MLB to draw more than 70 million fans, highest attendance since 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 70 million fans will attend Major League Baseball games for the first time in six years, a post-pandemic rebound for a sport that instituted its biggest on-field changes in decades. A pitch clock to speed play, limits on defensive shifts to increase offense, new social spaces at ballparks and technology innovations to speed entry have factored into a 9.2% rise in average attendance to 29,176. Expanding the playoffs to 12 teams, which began last year, led to more than half the teams remaining in mathematical contention.

Jets’ Zach Wilson is trying to block out the criticism, but knows he needs to improve quickly

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson knows the noise is out there and it’s blaring right now. The New York Jets quarterback is being criticized, slammed and ripped apart by frustrated fans on social media and sports talk radio and his unflattering play has been documented and dissected by reporters. Wilson understands it all. The embattled one-time face of the franchise is trying to tune it out. Wilson is also trying to get better and insists he will. The third-year quarterback is set to make his third straight start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Court hearing set for Nov. 14 as Oregon State, Washington State fight for control of Pac-12

A hearing has been set for Nov. 14 in Oregon State and Washington State’s legal fight with the Pac-12 and its departing members to govern the conference and control its assets. The preliminary injunction hearing will be held in Washington Superior Court in Whitman County. A judge in that same court granted a temporary restraining order to the two schools earlier this month that blocked a board of directors meeting with Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from schools that have announced plans to leave the league.

LeBron will get more help this season from Lakers’ revamped roster, GM Pelinka says

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is once again getting to the gym at dawn and putting in long hours as he prepares to begin his 21st NBA season. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka believes he has assembled a roster that will allow the top scorer in NBA history to rest a little bit easier this year. The Lakers kept most of last season’s roster and supplemented it with several promising additions in a bid to build a complete contender around James and Anthony Davis. After watching his team go 18-8 after the trade deadline before winning a play-in game and two postseason rounds, Pelinka wanted to see what this group could do with a full year together.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.