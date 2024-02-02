AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:23 p.m. EST

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says he is ready for the Super Bowl circus to begin next week

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he is ready for the Super Bowl circus to begin when his team arrives in Las Vegas to play the San Francisco 49ers a week from Sunday. Kelce spoke Friday about what it will be like there, particularly given how visible his profile has become this past year. He is constantly appearing in advertisements and on television, and the fact that he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift has made him even more newsworthy. Said Kelce: “At this point, I just love it. It’s an exciting time.”

The Chiefs have built one of the NFL’s best defenses in part because they traded away Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have built a Super Bowl-worthy defense over the past two years in part because they made the difficult decision to trade Tyreek Hill away. The deal that sent the game-breaking wide receiver to the Dolphins landed Kansas City five draft picks, and some of them were used to secure All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Chamarri Conner. And the money that the Chiefs saved by not giving Hill a lucrative long-term contract has helped them to fill out their roster in free agency.

49ers overcame Trey Lance trade to build a Super Bowl roster behind Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers made the kind of decision that could set a franchise back for years when they traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall in 2021. The big investment in a potential franchise quarterback turned into a dud with Lance making just four starts his first two seasons and then being dealt away for a fourth-round pick. The impact on the field from one of the worst draft moves in recent history has been minimal with San Francisco headed to the Super Bowl thanks to finding Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 draft.

Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition. McDavid also takes home the $1 million prize. The three-time MVP showed why he’s widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He finished first in the fastest skater and stick-handling events, and he went 4 for 4 to win the accuracy shooting. The Edmonton Oilers captain is credited with playing a role in reviving the skills competition after it was confusing and disjointed last year.

Scheffler finishes strong for a 64. He shares Pebble Beach lead with Aberg, Detry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler couldn’t miss from the fairway. And he made his share of putts at Pebble Beach. The result was a 64 that gives him a share of the lead with Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry going into a most unpredictable weekend at Pebble Beach. They were one shot ahead of Patrick Cantlay with Justin Thomas another shot behind. The weather cooperated again and blessed the Monterey Peninsula mostly with sunshine. But a storm system was headed this way. The fiercest of the weather was forecast to be Sunday. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am only has an 80-man field.

Joaquin Niemann opens LIV Golf season with 59 to lead in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann began the third LIV Golf season by shooting a 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba. It’s the second time in as many years a sub-60 round has been posted on the Saudi-funded league. Bryson DeChambeau shot 58 at the Greenbrier last year. Niemann was at 12 under two holes to play on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba. He says he didn’t realize the course played as a par 71 until people started encouraging him to shoot 58. He still was happy with 59. Masters champion Jon Rahm made his debut in LIV Golf with a 66.

Westbrook reaches 25,000 career points and Leonard scores 33 to lead Clippers past Pistons 136-125

DETROIT (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 23 points to become the 25th player in NBA history with 25,000 points, Kawhi Leonard had 21 of his 33 points in the first half and the Los Angeles Clippers put on an offensive show in a 136-125 win over the Detroit Pistons. Los Angeles got off to a slow start while trailing by as many as 14 in the first quarter, but scored 109 points in the final three periods. They shot 59.6% from the floor and 48.3% on 3-pointers. Paul George added 18 points for the Clippers, who have won seven of eight. Jalen Ivey had 28 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 26 for Detroit, which is 4-41 after a 2-1 start.

Los Angeles Kings fire Todd McLellan, name Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have fired coach Todd McLellan and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. Los Angeles went into the All-Star break with the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but it is only four points ahead from falling out of a playoff spot. The Kings had a 20-7-4 start to the season, with the 44 points tied for the most in team history after 31 games. Since Dec. 28 they have gone 3-8-6. The three wins are tied for fewest in the league since that span.

NHL players are headed back to the Olympics in 2026 and 2030, cleared to play for 1st time since ’14

TORONTO (AP) — NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade. The plan calls for the NHL to allow its players to participate in the 2026 Games in Milan and also in 2030. Commissioner Gary Bettman and players’ union executive director Marty Walsh announced the deal. NHL players have not been at an Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. The last two have been held in Asia and the pandemic was a factor in scuttling 2022 plans for Beijing. The international calendar also includes a four-nation tournament involving the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland next year.

AP Top 25 teams finding life on the road difficult against unranked opponents

PHOENIX (AP) — College basketball road games have always been difficult to win. The home team players are in a comfortable place, have their fans cheering wildly on their side and have the incentive of not wanting to lose on their own court. Winning on the road has become more difficult this season. Through Thursday’s games, AP Top 25 teams had a winning percentage of .554 against unranked road opponents, according to Sportradar. That’s the lowest since at least 2009-10. Top-10 teams have had the worst of it on the road, going 25-29 against unranked road opponents.

