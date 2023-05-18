AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:23 a.m. EDT

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January. Nadal owns a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and will miss it for the first time since making his debut in 2005. Nadal announced his withdrawal at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain. He also said he expects 2024 to be his last year on tour. The 36-year-old Nadal has a career record of 112-3 across 18 appearances at the French Open and he won the title there a year ago.

Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, including 20 after halftime, and the Miami Heat rallied in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Miami trailed by nine at the half before outscoring Boston 66-50 over the final two quarters. It was Butler’s fifth game with 30 or more points this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 20 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all added 15 points apiece. The Heat went 16 of 31 from the 3-point line. Game 2 is Friday in Boston. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points. Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points.

Lakers and Nuggets both take lessons from LA’s comeback that fell short in West opener

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have to feel good about avoiding a blowout at Denver in the opener of the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets also have some takeaways from the Lakers’ furious fourth-quarter rally after escaping with a 132-126 win. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday that the close call kept the Nuggets from getting too full of themselves. He said the players were laser focused in film study after watching the Lakers dominate the second half of Game 1.

PGA Live Updates | PGA Championship underway after frost delay

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The PGA Championship is officially underway at Oak Hill. Shaun Micheel kicked off golf’s second major of the year with the opening tee shot following a frost delay of nearly two hours. The delay likely means the groups in the 156-player field teeing off later in the day may have trouble finishing their rounds before darkness. Defending champion Justin Thomas begins his bid for a third PGA championship a little after 10 a.m. EDT. Thomas is playing with two-time PGA champion Rory McIlroy and 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

Man City delivers masterpiece against Real Madrid that was 7 years in the making

Manchester City delivered a masterpiece nearly seven years in the making in a destruction of Real Madrid that marked the high point in Pep Guardiola’s reign at the English club. A 4-0 win moved City into a Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10. City by then could be looking to clinch a trio of trophies. The team is likely to secure the Premier League title this weekend and plays Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Achieving these levels of excellence is inevitably inviting questions about how City got here. The club is facing more than 100 charges by the Premier League for financial misconduct.

NASCAR 75: Many would welcome a NASCAR return to Rockingham

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 27 years to host this weekend’s All-Star race. The Associated Press asked some industry experts what other former tracks they would like to see back on the schedule. Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Lyn St. James are among those who’d like to see NASCAR return to Rockingham Speedway. The North Carolina track hasn’t hosted a Cup Series event since 2004. It has recently been repaved and received $9 million in renovation money.

Milestones in women’s boxing ahead of Katie Taylor’s homecoming for fight in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Women’s boxing has been achieving a lot of “firsts” in recent years and will add to the list when Katie Taylor fights Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday. Taylor has never fought in her home country of Ireland as a professional and promoter Eddie Hearn says it’s the first time two reigning undisputed world champions in the four-belt era will square off. Interest has boomed since women’s boxing made its Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games. Taylor and Claressa Shields both won gold medals. Shields repeated her feat in Rio de Janeiro four years later. And the Olympic field is only getting stronger as the pro game moves more into the mainstream.

Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge wins Spain’s 2023 Asturias award for sports

MADRID (AP) — Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023. The Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said Thursday that Kipchoge is a “legend” in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time. Hewon two Olympic gold medals for the marathon. The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes awarded for outstanding work in areas including the arts, communication, science and literature. They are handed out annually by the foundation. They are ranked among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.

Yankees pitcher Germán suspended 10 games by MLB for using foreign substance

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound. The penalty was announced Wednesday, following Germán’s ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what the umpire crew chief said was “the stickiest hand” he’d ever felt. Germán did not appeal, and his penalty began with Wednesday night’s game in Toronto. Germán had retired his first nine batters Tuesday night. He denied Hoye’s assertion, saying he didn’t have anything on his hand other than rosin. Germán’s ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago, and the second this season.

Florida judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure agreement

A Florida judge has sided with superstar golfer Tiger Woods in a legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected late Wednesday an attempt by Erica Herman to throw out her nondisclosure agreement with Woods. Metzger called Herman’s allegation that was a victim of sexual harassment “vague and threadbare.” She also said that Herman’s questioning if whether she actually signed the agreement is also something that should be decided by the arbitrator. Herman has been suing Woods and the trust that owns his Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the latter. Herman and Woods were together for about five years before they split in October.

