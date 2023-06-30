AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:22 p.m. EDT

VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens

Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors for Houston. But Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas. Same goes for Jerami Grant in Portland and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. Kyle Kuzma basically doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State’s championship core stays together. Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night. VanVleet got $130 million from the Rockets for three years. Irving got $126 million over the next three years. Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards and Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving agrees to stay with Mavs, Doncic on a $126 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving wants to run it back with Luka Doncic. A person with knowledge of the deal says the enigmatic guard and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract. The deal comes within the first hour of NBA free agency. The Mavericks paired All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history by adding Irving in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. But the club stumbled down the stretch to miss the playoffs for the first time since Doncic was a rookie in 2018-19. Dallas also is bringing back shooting guard Seth Curry for a third stint with the club.

The NFL is addressing gambling suspensions with training and conversations with the players’ union

The NFL has announced the suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy. It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game. Experts say it’s part of a new reality for the NFL and other leagues with more violations likely on the horizon. But they don’t think it’s anywhere near reaching a critical mass that could cause fans to question the product on the field.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s vision for his Chasing M’s Foundation coming to fruition in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six months after a near-death experience on the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his Chasing M’s Foundation to life in Pittsburgh. The foundation Hamlin started as a college player has exploded in popularity since he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January against Cincinnati. Hamlin says he’s using his heightened platform to expand the reach of Chasing M’s. He is holding several events in the Pittsburgh area in early July, including offering free CPR training for hundreds and co-hosting an all-star high school football game. Hamlin says this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he hopes Chasing M’s can do in the future.

Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off

Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network. ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Friday’s announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.

Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory. Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131. Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds. The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th.

65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead. The 65-year-old German star had six birdies and three bogeys. He hit 12 of 14 fairways on the tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky, inconsistent greens. At 3-under 139, he was one of only five players under par. The scoring average Friday was 76.54, down from 77.34 on Thursday. Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record of 45. First-round leader Rod Pampling was a stroke back, following an opening 68 with a 72.

Vegas Golden Knights re-sign goalie Adin Hill to a 2-year deal on the eve of free agency

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill to a two-year deal worth almost $10 million. Hill backstopped the Golden Knights to their first championship in franchise history after stepping in as an injury replacement in the second round of the playoffs. He won 11 of his 14 starts and had the best save percentage in the postseason. Elsewhere around the NHL, the Nashville Predators bought out the final three years of Matt Duchene’s contract and the Chicago Blackhawks signed Corey Perry after acquiring his rights from Tampa Bay.

Downtown Chicago course presents significant challenge for NASCAR Cup Series

CHICAGO (AP) — There are seven 90-degree turns. There are manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. The margin for error is small, and any rain will make the course exponentially more difficult. Welcome to the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history. NASCAR brings its 75th season to downtown Chicago this weekend for an experience unlike any other on the circuit. With Lake Michigan and Grant Park serving as the backdrop, the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course begins right in front of Buckingham Fountain and races by several downtown landmarks. No one is exactly sure what to expect, and there will be very little practice time before each race.

French phenom Wembanyama is enjoying his time on the court with draft hoopla over

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — After being pulled in many directions as one of the most hyped prospects in the NBA history, French phenom Victor Wembanyama is finally enjoying being a player again. The 7-foot-3 1/2 center took the court Wednesday to practice with the Spurs for the first time in preparation for the upcoming summer leagues. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft will not play in the California Classic Summer League that opens July 3 in Sacramento. But he will play in the NBA 2K24 Summer League on July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

