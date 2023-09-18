AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:22 a.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Florida, Florida State, Miami ranked together for 1st time since 2017

The state of Florida’s big three is back in the AP Top 25. Florida State, Miami and Florida were all ranked in The Associated Press college football on Sunday. The last time that happened was briefly in September 2017. There was a time when that threesome practically ruled the sport. As recently as 2000, the Seminoles, Hurricanes and Gators all finished in the top 10. Whether all three are trending in the right direction long-term is to be determined, but Reality Check appreciates the Sunshine State optimism.

Mostert runs for 2 TDs, Tagovailoa throws for another as Dolphins hold off Patriots 24-17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Raheem Mostert had a pair of TD runs, including a 43-yard romp in the fourth quarter, and Tua Tagovailoa added a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to help the Miami Dolphins hold off the New England Patriots 24-17. Mostert carried 18 times for 121 yards and Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 yards for 2-0 Miami. The loss drops the Patriots to 0-2 for the first time since 2001, which was Bill Belichick’s second season as coach. New England QB Mac Jones finished 31 of 42 for 231 yards, a touchdown and interception.

For Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, representing Ukraine is a duty to the country

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Just playing is a small victory for Shakhtar Donetsk but the Ukrainian champions won’t stop there. Team captain Taras Stepanenko tells The Associated Press that Shakhtar’s opening Champions League game against Porto is part of his team’s duty to represent Ukraine and show his country’s resilience. Shakhtar is playing its Champions League games outside of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. It was in Poland last season and will play home games this season in the German city of Hamburg. Stepanenko says “our soldiers fight in the battles and we fight in the sports arena.”

Josh Allen heads list of QBs who rebounded from poor performances in Week 1

Josh Allen was back to himself after a terrible opener. Daniel Jones and Ryan Tannehill also rebounded from awful games to lead comeback wins. Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith got back on the winning track. Week 2 was filled with impressive bounce-back performances. The Bills, Giants and Titans avoided 0-2 starts. So did the defending champion Chiefs and the Seahawks. Several other quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell, stepped up to help their teams get to 2-0.

Playoff-bound Baltimore Orioles have made one of baseball’s greatest 2-year climbs

The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles are 93-56 for a winning percentage of .624. Two years ago, they finished at .321. Only one team has ever improved its winning percentage by .300 or more within two seasons, according to Sportradar. That was the New York Giants. They went from .353 in 1902 to .693 in 1904. Their improvement of .340 will remain the record for at least a little longer because it’s mathematically impossible for the Orioles to surpass it this year. But Baltimore could still join the Giants with an improvement of over .300.

Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players’ photos

Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones. The team announced Babcock’s abrupt departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players’ Association into his conduct. Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock was asking players to show him photos and projecting them for others to see in an invasion of privacy. Babcock and captain Boone Jenner said it was just a way of the new coach getting to know players. Still, Babcock said continuing as the Blue Jackets coach was “going to be too much of a distraction.” Pascal Vincent has been named his replacement.

Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary

DENVER (AP) — The Washington Redskins secured their first 2-0 start in 12 years with a 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns in his first road start and rallied Washington from an 18-point deficit, the second-biggest comeback in franchise history. The Commanders held on after Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson on a 50-yard Hail Mary that was deflected multiple times. Wilson tried to hit Courtland Sutton for the tying 2-point conversion, but cornerback Benjamin St-Juste broke it up. St-Juste appeared to get away with pass interference, but no flag was thrown.

Prescott has 2 TDs, Wilson 3 picks in 1st start after Rodgers injury as Cowboys beat Jets 30-10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Zach Wilson had three interceptions in his first start after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury and the Cowboys beat the New York Jets 30-10. CeeDee Lamb had 143 yards receiving and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals as the Cowboys finished a season-opening sweep of the New York teams. Wilson had a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to get the 1-1 Jets within three points in the second quarter. But New York had just 147 yards otherwise and four second-half turnovers.

Buffaloes hit meaty part of their schedule with swagger but minus injured two-way star Travis Hunter

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The 19th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes enter the heart of their schedule after winning a double-overtime thriller against Colorado State in a game that stretched into early Sunday. The Buffs visit No. 10 Oregon next weekend, followed by a game against fifth-ranked Southern California. All three teams are 3-0. The Buffaloes will be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who was hospitalized after a late hit to his midsection on an incompletion in the first half of their 43-35 win over the Rams.

A’ja Wilson scores career playoff high 38, Aces beat Sky 92-70 to sweep first-round series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 38 points to help the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces finish off a first-round sweep of the Chicago Sky with a 92-70. The Aces, who beat Chicago 87-59 in the first game of the best-of-3 series, will play either the No. 4 seed Dallas Wings or the fifth-seeded Atlanta Dream in the semifinals. Game 1 will be played in Las Vegas next Sunday. The Wings lead their series 1-0 with Game 2 on Tuesday in Dallas. Wilson sank 15 of 23 shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Kahleah Copper had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.