AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:21 p.m. EDT

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California two days ago. LeBron James was spotted by photographers Tuesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated. James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That’s a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.

The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting Thursday with athletics operations on the agenda, ramping up speculation the school is considering a return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12. The board of regents for the Boulder-based school met on Wednesday and then scheduled another session to be conducted remotely, according to a posted notification. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add western schools. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten the longer it takes for it to land a new media rights contract.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Kirtz, Rod Heard II and Bryce Gallagher were supposed to represent Northwestern at this year’s Big Ten media days. Instead, they were no-shows. Just 16 days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has tarnished the Wildcats’ once-pristine reputation, interim coach David Braun answered questions by himself about the expanding scandal. Braun couldn’t say much more than players because of pending litigation, which was the why the players announced Tuesday they would not make the trip to Indianapolis.

PARIS (AP) — Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That’s a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There’s also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.

The PGA Tour won’t be supporting the proposal to roll back the golf ball. That’s from Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo sent to players Wednesday evening. Monahan says there is widespread belief this isn’t good for the game. The USGA and R&A have proposed a modified local rule that would reduce distance by 15 yards for the biggest hitters. The rule would only apply to elite players. It also would allow for two sets of rules. Monahan says he has notified the groups the tour won’t go along with this proposal. The feedback period ends Aug. 15.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season. Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario has been a valuable, versatile player for the defending AL Central champions the past few years. The 27-year-old is returning to the National League after spending three seasons with the New York Mets before going to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor after the 2020 season. The move allows the Dodgers to shore up their shortstop issues. They found themselves in need after Gavin Lux went down with a season-ending knee injury in spring training and Miguel Rojas has struggled offensively at the spot.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history. He also wants to use it as a harbinger to help affect change in the Boston community. At a ceremonial signing of his five-year, $304 million deal, Brown said he wants to help launch a project to bring “Black Wall Street” to Boston and do his part to help close the racial wealth disparity in the city that’s been his home for the past seven years. On the court, he says he isn’t shying away from the expectations that a contract like this carry.

