AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:21 a.m. EDT

Knicks romp past Cavaliers 99-79, take 2-1 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the New York Knicks rolled to a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory. The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. Josh Hart added 13 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who host Game 4 on Sunday. They haven’t reached the second round since beating Boston in 2013.

Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat T-wolves for 3-0 lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets fended off the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-111 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series. Michael Porter Jr. pitched in 25 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 18 points and nine assists as Denver withstood another dashing performance by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Edwards scored 36 points to raise his series total to 95. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points after totaling only 21 points over the first two games for the Wolves.

Young scores 32, Hawks beat Celtics 130-122 to close to 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points in his best game of the playoffs and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 to close the gap to 2-1 in their opening-round series. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied it for the Celtics. The Hawks will try to even the series in Game 4 Sunday night at State Farm Arena. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points to lead Boston, which was barely challenged in the first two games of the series.

Isles score 4 fastest goals in playoff history, top Canes

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late to pull away. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who had a pair of one-goal losses in the first two games at Carolina. Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves. Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday. The late outburst gave the Islanders the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid Open says that top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Spanish tournament. The Madrid Open says on Twitter: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole.” No specific problem was mentioned. But Djokovic has talked about issues with his elbow recently. Rafael Nadal said this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament due to a nagging hip injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January.

Black softball coaches at Illinois, Michigan St make history

Illinois college softball coach Tyra Perry and Michigan State coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley will meet in a three-game series in what is believed to be the first matchup between Black female softball coaches at Power Five programs. Perry and McDonald-Kelley are friends. Perry sees the moment as a sign of progress but is disappointed that it took this long to happen. She said there are plenty of good Black assistant coaches out there ready to make the jump to the Power Five.

LeBron not trading trash talk with Brooks before Game 3

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James declined to respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Brooks said the top scorer in NBA history was “old” in Memphis following Game 2. The 38-year-old James patiently parried several questions about Brooks’ comments and about the importance of trash talk in general before abruptly cutting short his media session at the Lakers’ training complex. he Lakers’ visit from the Grizzlies is the second game of an NBA doubleheader in Los Angeles, with the Clippers also hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4.

NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship. Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert. Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club. After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were a stroke back.

Column: Another domino falls on road to MLB expansion

The Oakland Athletics are packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect far more baseball fans than in those two cities. MLB is a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. With the Athletics buying land for a new stadium in Sin City, finding the Tampa Bay Rays’ next home is the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues. For sure, the lobbying has already begun for Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Portland and Salt Lake City.

