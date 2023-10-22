AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:20 p.m. EDT

Mac Jones’ late TD pass lifts Patriots over Bills 29-25; Bill Belichick is 3rd coach with 300 wins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining to lift the New England Patriots to a 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills. The victory was the 300th in the regular season for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who becomes the third man to reach that milestone after Don Shula and George Halas. Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots snapped a three-game skid. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a score and rookie Chad Ryland added three field goals to help the Patriots beat back a second-half rally by Buffalo.

Mahomes throws for 424 yards and 4 TDs, Kelce has big day as Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. The Chiefs won their sixth straight to take a three-game lead in the loss column in the AFC West. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco also had touchdown catches for Kansas City. Justin Herbert threw for 259 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Los Angeles, but he also was under constant pressure from the league’s No. 2 scoring defense. The Chargers’ Joshua Kelley ran for 75 yards and a score.

Phillies turn to pending free agent Aaron Nola to pitch them past Arizona and into World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies try to clinch their second straight trip to the World Series when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Monday. The Phillies send Aaron Nola to the mound. Nola is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA this postseason. Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks in a matchup of right-handers. Kelly lost Game 2 of the NLCS in Philadelphia. The Phillies lost last year’s World Series to Houston in six games.

AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1 for 19th straight poll, 3rd-best streak ever; Alabama in top 10 again

Georgia extended its streak of No. 1 rankings in The Associated Press college football poll to 19 straight weeks, the third best in the history of the rankings. No. 9 Alabama moved back into the top 10 after being out for five weeks. The Bulldogs received 38 of 63 first-place votes, their second-lowest total of the season, after an off week but still bested No. 2 Michigan. Georgia’s No. 1 streak, which started last October, is behind only Miami’s streak of 21 weeks from 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 in a row from 2003-05. North Carolina dropped seven spots to No. 17 after losing to unranked Virginia.

Football provides a homecoming and hope in Lahaina, where thousands of homes are gone after wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The varsity and junior varsity football teams in Lahaina played their first home games since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century destroyed the town. It was homecoming, and for many of the fans, coaches and the players themselves, being back at the stadium was the closest thing to feeling at home in the months since the Aug. 8 fire. Classes resumed last week at Lahainaluna High and at the two other public schools that survived the Aug. 8 fire, and on Saturday night, both Lahainaluna’s varsity and junior varsity football teams won their games. The return of football helped give the community a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy.

Michigan State suspends employee involved with allowing Hitler’s image to be shown on videoboards

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said he has suspended an employee involved in allowing Adolf Hitler’s image to be shown on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan. The employee was not named Sunday will be paid pending an investigation that will help to determine potential action in the future. The creator and producer of The Quiz Channel on YouTube that includes Hitler’s image as part of a quiz said the school didn’t ask for permission to use his content or pay him for it and defended his decision to include the question on his platform.

Nick Saban enjoying his resilient Alabama team even if the ride has been bumpy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 9 Alabama hasn’t been making anything look easy this season. The Crimson Tide eked out a win over Arkansas, sputtered at South Florida, survived the Mississippi game and needed a huge second-half surge to defeat Tennessee. All that’s mostly OK with coach Nick Saban. Or at least it was in the afterglow of a 34-20 victory over the Volunteers on Saturday. The Tide’s sixth straight win vaulted Saban’s team back into the top 10. Alabama remains the only SEC West team without a league loss.

USC tumbles in the rankings as Lincoln Riley’s rebuilding projects stalls with back-to-back losses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-thirds of the way through Lincoln Riley’s second season at Southern California, the Trojans’ national title chances and Caleb Williams’ hopes of a Heisman Trophy repeat are all but gone. Riley’s record through his first 22 games at USC is exactly the same as that of his predecessor, Clay Helton. This clearly isn’t what USC had in mind when it lured Riley from Oklahoma nearly two years ago with the understanding that the Trojans would return to the national prominence demanded by their deep-pocketed boosters, a resource-rich university and decades of NFL-bound players.

Champions League resumes Tuesday at Manchester United in mourning for soccer great Bobby Charlton

The Champions League resumes Tuesday at Manchester United where one of the competition’s most storied clubs is mourning its all-time great Bobby Charlton. Charlton died Saturday aged 86. He survived the fatal air crash at Munich in February 1958 that devastated the then-champion of England on its journey home from a European Cup game. He lifted the trophy 10 years later as captain of a team rebuilt by manager Matt Busby who had been seriously injured at Munich. The main stand is named for Charlton at Old Trafford where Man United host Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Verstappen earns hard-fought 50th career F1 victory at the US Grand Prix; Hamilton DQ from 2nd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen charged to his 15th win of the season and the 50th of his Formula One career at the United States Grand Prix. Verstappen started from sixth and then held off the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton over the final laps at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Verstappen had to work harder than usual in a season of almost complete domination by the three-time season champion. Hamilton was only 2.2 seconds behind but was later disqualified for a rules violation related to the skid block under his car.

