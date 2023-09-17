AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:20 a.m. EDT

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama is unrecognizable, raising the question: Will the Tide stay ranked?

Week 3 in college football was about just getting through it for most of the highly ranked teams. No. 1 Georgia needed a half to get rolling against South Carolina. No. 3 Florida State had to hold on at Boston College. And then there was No. 10 Alabama. The Crimson Tide struggled to put away South Florida in a performance that had to feel as unsettling for Alabama fans as the loss to Texas last week. Week 4 is a huge one in college football with as many as six games matching ranked teams. Will Alabama be one of them?

Shedeur Sanders sparks No. 18 Colorado to thrilling 43-35 win over Colorado State in 2 OTs

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Michael Harrison in the second overtime after leading a 98-yard drive to tie the game with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Colorado rallied to beat Colorado State 43-35 early Sunday in front of a full house packed with celebrities. Sanders connected with Harrison for an 18-yard score and then found an open Xavier Weaver on the 2-point conversion. The Colorado defense took it from there, with Trevor Woods intercepting Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game at nearly 2:30 a.m. ET. The Rams were a 23 1/2-point underdog.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter taken to hospital during game after late hit vs CSU

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 43-25 overtime win against Colorado State on Saturday night. The school didn’t immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline. After the game, coach Deion Sanders said it was his understanding Hunter would be out a few weeks.

Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard field goal with no time remaining

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining, sending Missouri to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over No. 15 Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals. The SEC-record-long kick Saturday came after a delay-of-game penalty had pushed the Tigers back five yards. Brady Cook finished with 356 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers, despite hobbling around on sprained knee. Luther Burden III had both of the scoring grabs, finishing with seven catches for 114 yards. Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats, who had plenty of chances to put the game away. They were done in by late penalties and their inability to convert on third down.

No. 1 Georgia bounces back from 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina 24-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina 24-14. The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game in uncharacteristic fashion. They trotted off the field trailing 14-3 — their largest halftime deficit in nearly three years. But Georgia played like a champ after the teams returned to the field, improving to 3-0 on the season. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks couldn’t get anything going over the final two quarters and slipped to 1-2.

Dodgers wrap up NL West title for 10th time in 11 years with 6-2 win over Mariners in 11 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners. Max Muncy’s single off Gabe Speier scored Mookie Betts from second base with one out in the top of the 11th to give the Dodgers the lead. Chris Taylor and Kike Hernández followed with two-run singles off Isaiah Campbell, and the numerous fans in Dodger blue roared their approval as Seattle fans headed for the exits. Evan Phillips pitched the 10th inning for the win and Joe Kelly got the final three outs. Afterward, the Dodgers held a brief celebration on the field filled with hugs, and division-title shirts and hats.

Florida upsets No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 for the Gators’ 10th straight victory at home in the series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown, Montrell Johnson scored twice and Florida upset No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 on Saturday night to extend the Volunteers’ losing streak in Gainesville to 10. The victory was the first in a rivalry for Florida’s Billy Napier, who last year became the first coach in school history to lose to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in the same season. Getting the first one under his belt should help quell outside noise about Napier’s long-term viability with the Gators. For the Volunteers, the 550-mile trip from Knoxville ended much like all the others over the last two decades: in heartache. Tennessee last won at the Swamp in 2003.

No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29. Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession. With the unexpectedly close victory over a team that had struggled against non-Power Five opponents, Florida State could fall in The Associated Press Top 25.

Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull’s streaks end

SINGAPORE (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari as Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end. Red Bull had dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore. Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15, including one at the end of last year. Both are Formula One records.

Hamlin wins at Bristol as reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano eliminated from playoffs

Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway while two former champions were eliminated Saturday night. Joey Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round when he crashed early in the third stage and finished 34th. He was watching as a spectator as former teammate Hamlin celebrated his 51st career win. Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the season, also was eliminated after finishing five laps down in 29th. Harvick was the first driver in 2014 to win the championship in this elimination format. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, who finished sixth.

