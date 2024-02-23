AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 p.m. EST

Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine. CAS says it found the IOC’s suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.” The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes.

3 University of Wyoming swimmers killed in highway crash in Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed in a highway crash in northern Colorado. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado line between Laramie and Fort Collins, Colorado. A University of Wyoming statement says the crash injured two other team members who are expected to survive. The crash apparently happened when the driver swerved and went off the pavement, and the SUV rolled over multiple times. In 2001, eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners died in a head-on crash with a drunk driver on the same highway.

EA Sports College Football 25 to block gamers from manually adding players who reject NIL opt-in

Gamers will be blocked from manually adding players to EA Sports’ new college football game who decide not to accept an offer to have their name, image and likeness used in it. EA Sports revealed the safeguard Thursday in its announcement that it has begun reaching out to athletes to pay them to be featured in the game that’s set to launch this summer. EA Sports said players who opt in to the game will receive a minimum of $600 and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. EA Sports didn’t say how it plans to prevent people from adding the opt-outs.

Lewis Hamilton will stay focused on increasing diversity in F1 when he joins Ferrari next year

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says his push to increase diversity within Formula 1 will continue when the seven-time champion moves to Ferrari next year. Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1. He said at preseason testing that he is proud of the legacy he would leave with Mercedes after he and the team developed diversity initiatives together. Hamilton adds that it would be a priority in his work with Ferrari.

MLB players miffed at sport’s new see-through pants, relaying concerns to league

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — MLB’s new uniform reveal hasn’t gone very well. Now the rampant criticism has moved below the belt. Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints — first reported by ESPN — are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects criticism to fade, but that was before the below-the-belt criticisms.

Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou set for Professional Fighters League debut in Saudi Arabia

The Professional Fighters League is set to become the first major MMA promotion to hold a card in Saudi Arabia. Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the winner of three title fights in the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator: Champs card with a custom championship belt. Francis Ngannou will also attend the card with the former UFC heavyweight champion set to challenge the winner of the Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader fight. PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.

Kenya mourns as marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum is given a state funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has been given a state funeral as many urged the government to do more to protect the country’s famous athletes. Hundreds of dignitaries — from Kenyan President William Ruto to Sebastian Coe, head of World Athletics — joined family, friends and fans of Kiptum in paying last respects as he was interred in Naiberi, near his hometown of Chepkorio in western Kenya. The 24-year-old was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, having broken the world record in what was only his third appearance in an elite marathon. He was killed along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya earlier this month.

Chiefs sign punter Matt Araiza, who was dropped from lawsuit in December after alleged rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing punter Matt Araiza, who was dropped from a lawsuit in December that had been filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State football players in 2021. The signing was announced by Araiza’s agent, Joe Linta, and confirmed a short while later by the Super Bowl champions. The lawsuit filed by the woman came after a party in 2021 in which she claimed Araiza had sex with her in a side yard, then brought her inside a house where a group of men took turns raping her. She agreed to drop Araiza from the lawsuit when prosecutors concluded he was no longer at the party when the alleged raped occurred, and he agreed to drop a defamation countersuit against her.

No. 14 Indiana frustrates Caitlin Clark en route to 86-69 win over No. 4 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 25 points, All-America center Mackenzie Holmes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana frustrated Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark in an 86-69 win over the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes. Playing for the first time since she broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, Clark finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds but struggled from the field. She was 8 of 26 overall and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers while scoring just four points in the second half.

Tiger Woods’ son shoots 86 in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had a rough welcome in his first attempt at playing a PGA Tour event. Charlie Woods shot an 86 at a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. That’s one of four pre-qualifiers from which a total of about two dozen players advance to the main Monday qualifier for next week’s PGA Tour stop. Woods didn’t make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club. His round came undone with a 12 on the par-4 seventh hole. The leading score was 65. Woods tied for 110th out of 112 players who turned in a score.

