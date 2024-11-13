AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 a.m. EST

Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket

Oregon stayed on top in the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings, while the new poll shoved Georgia completely out of the bracket after its lopsided loss to Mississippi. Led by the Ducks, then Ohio State, the Big Ten captured four of the top five spots. The string was interrupted only by Texas of the Southeastern Conference, which was slotted in at No. 3. Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss dropped the Bulldogs from third to all the way to 12th, but they would be the first team out because No. 13 Boise State of the Mountain West would receive an automatic bid and the 12th seed as the fifth-best conference champion.

Spoelstra laments ‘horrendous mistake’ after calling timeout Heat didn’t have in OT loss to Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Erik Spoelstra is blaming himself for a “horrendous mistake” after calling a timeout the Miami Heat didn’t have with 1.1 seconds left in overtime. The resulting technical foul gave the Detroit Pistons the tiebreaking free throw. Malik Beasley made it and the Pistons went on to beat the Heat 123-121 on Tuesday night on the opening night of NBA Cup play. The Heat had a 121-119 lead after Tyler Herro’s basket with 1.8 seconds remaining. But after a timeout, the Pistons ran a well-executed inbounds play, with Cade Cunningham throwing a lob pass that Jalen Duren slammed down. Spoelstra quickly and angrily stormed onto the court and motioned for a timeout.

Bill Self brushes off becoming winningest coach in Kansas history, passing Phog Allen

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Self brushed off becoming the winningest coach in Kansas basketball history, even as he surpassed the guy whose name is on the arena. The 61-year-old Self says it just means he’s old. Of course, he’s much more than that. Self claimed the top spot at one of college basketball’s most storied programs when No. 1 Kansas held off Michigan State 77-69 at the Champions Classic in Atlanta. Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing beyond Phog Allen’s mark of 590-219 in 39 seasons on the Kansas sideline. The Jayhawks, of course, play at Allen Fieldhouse — named in honor of the Hall of Fame coach whose brilliant career spanned most of first half of the 20th century.

Oweh’s big plays give Mark Pope his first big win for No. 19 Kentucky, beating No. 6 Duke 77-72

ATLANTA (AP) — Otega Oweh knocked down four free throws in the final 10.3 seconds and No. 19 Kentucky claimed the first big win of Mark Pope’s coaching tenure, knocking off No. 6 Duke 77-72 at the Champions Classic in Atlanta. In the frenetic closing seconds, Duke tied the game at 72 on Cooper Flagg’s lay-in with 1:14 remaining but never got off another shot. Flagg ruined a 26-point night by turning it over twice in the final minute to hand the victory to the Wildcats, who improved to 3-0, Duke dropped to 2-1. Andrew Carr paced Kentucky with 17 points, while Oweh added 15.

NBA Cup: How to watch, betting odds and more about the league’s in-season tournament

The NBA Cup is back for a second season, starting Tuesday night and running through Dec. 17. It was called the In-Season Tournament last year when it debuted, after years and years of Commissioner Adam Silver wanting to add something extra to the regular season. All 30 teams take part and will play four group-stage games. From there, eight teams move to the quarterfinals and the winners of those games will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Dec. 14.

Jerry Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on torn hamstring

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has decided on season-ending surgery for his torn hamstring. Owner Jerry Jones says Prescott will have the surgery Wednesday in New York. The decision comes with the playoff hopes already fading fast for a team that has reached the postseason the past three seasons. Prescott was injured in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 3. He was on the sideline a week later for the 34-6 loss at home to Philadelphia. The Cowboys have lost four consecutive games and are 0-4 at home. Cooper Rush struggled filling in for Prescott against the Eagles.

Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican Republic prosecutors say Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest over the weekend. The attorney general’s office in the Dominican Republic said Tuesday in a statement that police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman’s attention. Authorities said the gun was registered to Franco’s uncle. Franco is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 12 in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

Joel Embiid sluggish, leaves room for improvement in 13-point season debut for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made his season debut Tuesday night for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid had not played this season because of what the Sixers called left knee management. Embiid also just finished serving a three-game suspension levied by the NBA for shoving a member of the media. The 76ers fell to 2-8 after a 111-99 loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid and fellow All-Stars Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have yet to play a game together this season because of injuries and suspension. Embiid made only 2 of 11 shots, grabbed three rebounds and scored 13 points.

Klay Thompson returns to cheers from some 400 Warriors employees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson exited the team bus then beamed as he strolled back into Chase Center, greeted by some 400 cheering Warriors employees showing their love and appreciation for the former Golden State star and lined up lined up along his path to the Dallas locker room. They sported “Captain Klay” hats, the giveaway for all fans on a celebratory night remembering Thompson’s 13 years with the franchise, two of those spent injured, and four championships he helped win here. He departed for Dallas in July on a three-year, $50 million contract.

Bev Priestman fired as Canada women’s soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal

Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been fired after an independent review of a drone surveillance scandal at the Paris Olympics. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were also fired as Canada Soccer released findings of the investigation. New Zealand complained about a drone flying over practices before the start of the Olympic tournament, prompting FIFA to fine Canada Soccer $228,000 and strip six standings points from the team. Priestman, Mander and Lombardi were all suspended by soccer’s international governing body for a year. The investigation found no evidence that players had viewed the drone footage.

