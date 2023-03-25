AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:19 p.m. EDT

FAU holds off Nowell and K-State to reach 1st Final Four

NEW YORK (AP) — Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four. The Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to beat the Wildcats 79-76. FAU, making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday’s South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State. The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits.

UConn’s Final Four streak ends with 73-61 loss to Ohio State

SEATTLE (AP) — UConn’s record streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours ended when third-seeded Ohio State beat the No. 2 seed Huskies 73-61 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Cotie McMahon scored 23 points and the Buckeyes forced UConn into 25 turnovers, ending the Huskies’ season before the national semifinals for the first time in 14 seasons. UConn hadn’t been eliminated this early since 2006. The Buckeyes stopped their own Elite Eight drought. Ohio State hadn’t made a regional final since 1993. The Buckeyes went on to lose in the title game that year. They’ll play Virginia Tech on Monday night in the Seattle 3 Region final.

Boston, South Carolina women overpower UCLA in March Madness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 14 boards and two blocks while reigning national champion South Carolina turned in its latest overwhelming defense-and-rebounding-first performance to beat UCLA 59-43 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Boston, a three-time All-American, had eight points for the Gamecocks, the top overall tournament seed. It marked South Carolina’s 41st consecutive victory, securing the program’s sixth trip to the Elite Eight under coach Dawn Staley. Charisma Osborne scored 14 points to lead the fourth-seeded Bruins, who shot 29%. South Carolina will play Maryland on Monday to earn a Final Four ticket.

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. He said it’s only fair since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when and if they bring clarity to NIL rules. Star guard Nijel Pack’s two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing athletes to make money off their popularity.

Virginia Tech keeps rolling in March Madness, tops Tennessee

SEATTLE (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 29 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history with a 73-64 win over No. 4 seed Tennessee. The Hokies won their 14th straight game overall and advanced to a matchup with No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final on Monday night. Ohio State topped UConn in the first semifinal, ending the Huskies’ streak of 14 straight Final Four appearances. Kayana Traylor added 14 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points. The ACC Tournament champions had reached the Sweet 16 only once previously in school history. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 17 points.

Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been ejected in the third quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers after heaving the ball at referee Scott Wall. After Hawks coach Quin Snyder called a timeout, Young threw a two-handed hard pass at Wall, who caught the ball. Young was immediately called for a technical foul and ejected. Only seconds earlier, Young had an apparent 3-pointer disallowed when he was called for a technical foul for sticking out his leg and tripping Aaron Nesmith.

Scheffler, McIlroy at their best to reach Match Play semis

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had to play some of their best golf just to reach the semifinals of the Dell Match Play. Scheffler was 2 down in the morning match and 3 down to Jason Day in the afternoon. He rallied to win both as he tries to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of Match Play. McIlroy made nine birdies in the morning and eight in the afternoon. He needed them all. His 12-footer on the 18th beat Xander Schauffele. Also advancing to Sunday were Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

Boutier 1st at Superstition Mountain as Jutanugarn struggles

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Celine Boutier of France had an eagle and six birdies in a round of 7-under 65 and moved atop the leaderboard when Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand stumbled down the stretch in Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Drive on Championship. Jutanugarn (69), American Alison Lee (67) and South Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu (64) were tied for second at 15 under. Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and rookie Celine Borge of Norway are another stroke back after vaulting up the leaderboard with third round 63s.

Texas seeks 1st Final Four in 20 years, Miami its 1st ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas is aiming for its first trip to the Final Four in 20 years, and Miami is seeking the first in school history. The teams will meet in the Midwest Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Longhorns have rallied around interim coach Rodney Terry, who took over in December following Chris Beard’s suspension and later firing. But the Big 12 tourney champs could be without star big man Dylan Disu, who is dealing with a foot injury. The Hurricanes have ridden red-hot Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong to a second straight Elite Eight. They eliminated No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

NHL-best Bruins clinch Atlantic with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, beating Tampa Bay 2-1. The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record, set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1. Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots.

