AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:18 a.m. EDT

Celebrations honor Willie Mays and Negro League players ahead of MLB game at Rickwood Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Fans came out to celebrate Willie Mays and other Negro Leaguers in several events and festivities around the historic Rickwood Field. Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, hosted its first Major League Baseball game between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. The game, which MLB called “A Tribute to the Negro Leagues,” was meant to honor the legacy of Mays and other Black baseball greats who left an enduring mark on the sport. The celebration started hours before the game and continued into the pregame ceremony.

The Lakers are hiring JJ Redick as their new head coach, an AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JJ Redick is being hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers hadn’t yet publicly announced the decision to hire the former NBA shooting guard for his first coaching job. The 39-year-old Redick is an extraordinary choice by the Lakers, who hired a 15-year veteran with absolutely no coaching experience to lead a franchise with 17 NBA titles, one of the biggest brand names in world sports — and LeBron James, the top scorer in league history.

Florida Panthers get 3rd chance to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 at Edmonton before sellout crowd

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Stanley Cup will be in the building once again Friday night with the Florida Panthers getting their third chance to win the first championship in franchise history in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers led the series 3-0 before losing back-to-back games as Connor McDavid made some history. The Oilers captain became the first player to have consecutive four-point games in the final. To close out the series and finally be atop the NHL, Florida will have to deal with McDavid cruising to playoff MVP honors and a raucous sellout crowd of over 18,000 fans hoping to see their team force a Game 7 back in South Florida.

Cue the duck boats: Boston set for parade to salute Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics entered the season vowing to turn recent their heartbreaks into happiness. Eight months later, they will toast the franchise’s 18th championship in what has become standard Boston celebratory fair, joined by a huge crowd for a duck boat parade through the city to mark the 13th championship won this century by one of the city’s Big 4 professional sports franchises. It is the latest component of what has been a rolling salute to the team since it cemented itself as the kings of the NBA when it finished off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the final.

Canada says it’s ‘deeply disturbed’ after Bombito gets targeted on social media with racist messages

ATLANTA (AP) — Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito had racist messages directed at him on social media after making a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday. The Canadian National Team issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name. “Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s game,” the statement said. “We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter.”

Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces have become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season. The final tickets were claimed Thursday for a Sept. 3 matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. That game is one of two scheduled for T-Mobile Arena, which is bigger than the Aces’ usual home venue. The Aces will play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever there on July 2. The other 18 home games for the two-time defending champions are at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces led the WNBA in attendance last season. This year they are fourth, with the Fever leading the way.

On a night for doubling up, Lilly King also takes home an engagement ring

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — On a night for doubling up at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, Lilly King left with another big prize. An engagement ring. Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, Kate Douglass and King all claimed a second individual event at the Paris Games with their performances in the temporary pool at Lucas Oil Stadium. But the most dramatic moment came just off the deck. King’s boyfriend, former Indiana University swimmer James Wells, pulled out a ring, dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes with a kiss and a big hug. Murphy won the 200-meter backstroke, Regan Smith touched first in the 200 butterfly and Douglass claimed the top spot in the 200 breaststroke. King finished second to Douglass to earn another race in Paris after winning the 100 breast.

Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defense with 2-0 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi’s through ball led to Julián Álvarez’s goal in the 49th minute, then he assisted on Lautaro Martínez’s goal in the 88th as Argentina began the defense of its Copa America title with a 2-0 victory over Canada. Argentina is seeking its third straight major title after winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup. With South America’s championship moved to the United States for the second time, Messi set a Copa America record with his 35th match, one more than Chile’s Sergio Livingstone from 1941-53. Messi extended his own record with his 18th assist.

Spain advances to knockout round at Euro 2024 with statement win over defending champion Italy

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Spain has advanced to the round of 16 at Euro 2024 after a 1-0 win against defending champion Italy. A 55th-minute own goal by Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori handed victory to Spain in the first clash of international heavyweights at this European Championship. Three-time winner Spain totally dominated the game at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, with 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal further enhancing his reputation as one of soccer’s most exciting young stars with an outstanding performance.

American volleyball star Jordan Larson comes out of retirement to play in fourth Olympics

Decorated American outside hitter Jordan Larson had retired after winning that elusive gold medal for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. She got married and was ready to start a family. Then her life took another turn when her marriage didn’t work out and she realized she still wanted to play volleyball once again. U.S. coach Karch Kiraly welcomed her back with open arms, and Larson is primed to play in her fourth Olympics this summer in Paris. At age 37 no less.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.