AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:16 p.m. EDT

Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler made a jumper at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four. With FAU leading by three, San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn’t call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down and before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor. San Diego State will face UConn or Miami in Monday’s championship game

Dream season ends for FAU in 72-71 Final Four loss to Aztecs

HOUSTON (AP) — FAU’s debut at the Final Four ended in the most excruciating manner imaginable. The Owls led for the last 27 minutes, 25 seconds of Saturday night’s game against San Diego State, only to watch their dream of a title become a nightmare when Lamont Butler’s jumper went through the net at the buzzer to give the Aztecs a 72-71 victory. The Owls made school history by getting here, only to walk off the court in shock as the Aztecs bounced around in celebration.

Iowa, LSU both seeking first NCAA titles in women’s final

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her historic performance in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa’s sensational guard will try to finish off the unprecedented run with a championship when the Hawkeyes face LSU on Sunday in the title game. The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, became the first women’s player to post back-to-back 40-point performances in the NCAA Tournament after her 41-point game lifted the Hawkeyes over previously unbeaten South Carolina in the semifinals.

Pop, Gasol, Hammon, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade heading to Hall

Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon are the headliners of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. They will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Others getting into the Hall include former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, longtime coach at Division III Amherst David Hixon, and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

UConn players navigate Ramadan fast during Final Four

HOUSTON (AP) — For UConn players Adama Sanogo, Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra a traditional pregame meal before Saturday night’s national semifinal against Miami won’t be possible. The three are Muslims who observe Ramadan and adhere to a strict fast from dawn until sunset daily until April 20. With the sun setting in Houston just 10 minutes before the 7:49 p.m. tipoff, the players will only have time to scarf down a snack and down a drink before taking the court.

At Final Four, UConn in familiar territory as it faces Miami

HOUSTON (AP) — All this buzz about how a wildly unpredictable March Madness led to a Final Four nobody could’ve possibly seen coming overlooked one small detail. That detail is UConn. When Connecticut tips off against Miami in the semifinal, it will be two wins away from the school’s fifth national title since 1999. No other school has won more over that span. When the name “UConn” came up with a “4” next to its name three weekends ago on Selection Sunday, nobody raised too much of a stink. Four wins later it’s becoming apparent this is a team that might have been underestimated.

On cusp of title, Iowa’s Bluder cherishes state’s 6-on-6 era

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is celebrating the state’s 6-on-6 heritage with the Hawkeyes a win away from their first national title. Bluder is pleasantly surprised to know on Iowa basketball legend was among those to see an epic semifinal victory over undefeated defending national champion South Carolina. Molly Bolin was a star of high-scoring, six-on-six basketball from the 1970s in Iowa. So was Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen. High-scoring sensation Caitlin Clark honors the legend of Jensen while talking trash with her in practice.

NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, the new deal will last through 2029-30.

Anthony Rendon ‘can’t comment’ on fan altercation in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon says he can’t comment on a video posted on social media that appears to show the Los Angeles Angels All-Star third baseman appearing to swipe at an Oakland fan after the Angels lost to the Athletics on opening day. Rendon held a brief news conference on the field. MLB is investigating the incident. Angels manager Phil Nevin says players “hear things all the time” but would not comment on the incident.

Rose Zhang holds on to win Augusta Women’s Am in playoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rose Zhang is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, and it was a lot harder than she imagined. She had a five-shot lead at the start of the round. She won on the second hole of a playoff against Georgia senior Jenny Bae. Zhang shot a 76 and didn’t have an easy time until she tapped in par in the playoff. The 19-year-old from Stanford has won the U.S. Women’s Amateur, the NCAA title and now the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Bae charged from six shots behind. That was mostly due to Zhang’s bad round. Bae shot 70.

