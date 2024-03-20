AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:14 a.m. EDT

Ohtani and Dodgers rally to beat Padres 5-2 in season opener, first MLB game in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s RBI single capped a four-run eighth-inning rally in his Dodgers debut, and Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in the season opener. The game turned when a routine grounder went through the webbing of first baseman Jake Cronenworth. Ohtani went 2 for 5 in his first game since leaving the Los Angeles Angels for a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. A crowd of 15,952 was on hand to watch at the Gocheok Sky Dome for Major League Baseball’s first game in South Korea.

No explosives found at Seoul stadium in police search following bomb threat against Ohtani

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say they’ve found no explosives at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome after searching the site following a reported bomb threat against Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Police say about 150 officers used sniffer dogs and X-ray detectors to search through the stadium but no suspicious objects have been discovered. Police officers said they acted on a tip that there was a threat targeting Ohtani but didn’t elaborate. Major League Baseball’s opening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is scheduled to start later Wednesday at the stadium.

The four Grand Slams, the two tours and Saudi Arabia are all hoping to revamp tennis

Tennis could be on the verge of massive structural change if one of two separate proposals formulated by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the WTA and ATP professional tours ends up moving forward. There is plenty of discussion happening now behind closed doors about the sport’s future. Negotiations involve the various governing bodies, tournaments, players, agents and Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund. The idea set forth by the four majors would get rid of the current WTA-ATP structure and create a new Premier Tour for roughly 100 women and 100 men and a lower-level Contenders Tour for roughly 200 women and 200 men. All events would have women and men and pay equal prize money.

Joel Scott scores 23 as Colorado State routs Virginia 67-42 to cap Day 1 of March Madness

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Joel Scott had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 11 years, blowing out Virginia 67-42 in the First Four. Nique Clifford scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams. Colorado advances as a No. 10 seed to play seventh-seeded Texas in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday. Reece Beekman had 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia, which hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since it won the national title in 2019. That stretch includes two first-round losses as a No. 4 seed.

Jokic’s 35 points pace Nuggets in 115-112 win over short-handed Timberwolves after tight finish

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Denver Nuggets fended off the undermanned and undersized Minnesota Timberwolves 115-112. Jamal Murray added 18 points and 11 assists and Aaron Gordon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. They blew an 18-point lead in less than 12 minutes before recovering down the stretch to finish a four-game road trip on a strong note. Anthony Edwards had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. His tying 3-point attempt fell short at the buzzer.

Analysis: Despite low trade value, Justin Fields still has potential to be a special player

Justin Fields went from being considered a franchise quarterback to disregarded by the Chicago Bears in just three seasons. It’s quite a fall for a former first-round pick who showed promise. After more than a dozen QBs switched teams last week in the opening days of the NFL’s free-agent frenzy, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025. The pick becomes a fourth-rounder if Fields ends up playing more than expected. It’s not surprising that Fields was traded, but it was a shocker that the Bears basically gave him away.

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. ruled out of NCAA Tournament with bone bruise on knee

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been ruled out of the NCAA Tournament because of a bone bruise on his knee that caused him to miss six of the past 12 games, including the Jayhawks’ one-and-done ouster in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters Tuesday upon the team’s arrival in Salt Lake City that McCullar would be out. The news comes two days before the fourth-seeded Jayhawks play No. 13 seed Samford in the first round. The Jayhawks at least get second-team All-American Hunter Dickinson back. He dislocated his shoulder in their regular-season finale against Houston.

ESPN will remain the home of the College Football Playoff through 2031 under $7.8 billion deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN have announced a deal that will give the network exclusive rights to the expanded postseason through the 2031 season. The agreement puts the national championship game on ABC starting in 2026. Financial terms were not announced, but as previously reported the new six-year agreement will pay the CFP and participating conferences $1.3 billion annually and nearly $8 billion in all. The major conferences and Notre Dame agreed on a new revenue-sharing plan last week that allowed the CFP to finalize the deal with ESPN.

March Madness as we know it could be on the way out amid seismic changes in college sports

Tracking the changes upending college sports can be as frenetic as keeping up during the first week of March Madness. Ultimately, those changes could impact what America’s favorite basketball tournament looks like in the future. News about athlete compensation, player unions and realignment dominate discussions. Everything in college sports is open for discussion, interpretation and adjustment. That includes the industry’s most hallowed tradition, the NCAA basketball tournaments, which begin this week and will stretch from coast to coast. The bottom line behind it all is money.

Chan Ho Park, first Korean in MLB, throws ceremonial first pitch in Dodgers-Padres opener

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres pitcher Chan Ho Park threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the teams’ opener in South Korea. Park began his Major League Baseball career in 1994 with Los Angeles as the first South Korean-born player in the big leagues. He waved to cheering crowds packing Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome while wearing a half-half jersey representing both teams. Park went into his wind-up and threw the ball to the Padres’ current South Korean shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

