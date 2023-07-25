AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:13 p.m. EDT

Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation’s top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree to 5-year extension worth $262.5 million, AP source says

Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn’t release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist in his first start for Inter Miami, leading his new club to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi scored both goals in the first 22 minutes, giving him three in his first 63 minutes for Miami. Messi converted a game-winning free kick in the 94th minute on Friday in Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Mexican club Cruz Azul. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina has been nothing short of spectacular thus far.

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70

CHICAGO (AP) — Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL’s biggest scandals, has died. He was 70. The Blackhawks called Wirtz’s death a “sudden passing,” but no further details were provided. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release that the league was “deeply saddened” by Wirtz’s death. Wirtz took over the team in 2007 and the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But his tenure as owner was tarnished when an outside law firm found that the organization badly mishandled allegations by a player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It’s the richest deal in NBA history. It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer. The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers. Could two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani be on the move from the Angels? Could the Mets and Padres — two hugely disappointing teams with the some of the game’s highest payrolls — really turn into sellers? Few scenarios seem too far-fetched. The sport’s expanded 12-team playoff bracket, which was introduced last season, means that at least 20 teams have legitimate playoff aspirations more than halfway through the season.

Judge says she won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination claims proceed to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says she’s not changing her decision to let NFL Coach Brian Flores put the league on trial over claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. Judge Valerie Caproni’s ruling Tuesday came after lawyers on both sides asked her to reconsider her March decision. The judge says claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commission Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator. She says Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.

Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament. Thursday’s match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group E win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.

Aaron Judge is in Tampa playing simulated games. The Yankees don’t rule out a return this weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is playing simulated games at the New York Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Florida, as he gets closer to returning from a toe injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Judge’s status is “day by day” and he didn’t know if the slugger would require a minor league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list. When asked if Judge could possibly play for New York at first-place Baltimore this weekend, Boone said he wouldn’t rule anything out. Last year’s AL MVP has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

Northwestern players opt to forgo Big Ten media days in wake of school’s hazing scandals

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. Each school usually sends three players and the head coach to the two-day event to field questions about the upcoming season from reporters. Gallagher, Heard and Kirtz were to be available on Wednesday. Braun is still scheduled to address the media.

